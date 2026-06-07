Limerick edge past Cork in Munster final dogfight for seventh title in eight years

Munster SHC final: Cork 2-17 Limerick 1-21

For a team that has won everything they greeted the final whistle as if they had never won anything. The excruciating tension of the day was tattooed on John Kiely’s bright red face as he swung his clenched fist, once, twice, three times. In Limerick’s minds, their relationship with Cork had reached this tipping point: no more excuses or what ifs or delayed gratification.

The significance of Limerick’s seventh Munster title in the last eight years will be clarified in Croke Park in the coming weeks, but it met the imperatives of the moment. From the beginning of the year, it was clear that Limerick were on a mission to scoop every pot. They won the preseason Munster league, when nobody was looking and nobody cared, and launched their cannonball run from there. The target that fired their fierce reset is the only one left now.

Limerick led in the opening five minutes and didn’t lead again until stoppage time, but by then Cork were on the rack. Limerick were attacking in waves and cutting through into space so that only Cork’s scramble defence kept them alive. Patrick Collins made a brilliant point-blank save from Gearóid Hegarty, his fourth big stop of the game, but only one team had momentum now.

Peter Casey gave Limerick the lead twice in stoppage time, once with a virtuoso shot from near the sideline and then the winner when Limerick marched down the middle again and Casey was the final link in the chain.

It wasn’t the last word, though. The ball was in Limerick air space, somewhere above the D, when James Owens blew the final whistle with 77:39 on the clock. Five minutes of stoppage time had been indicated but there had been stoppages in that period, and the referee allowed the clock to roll.

Limerick’s Peter Casey celebrates a late score against Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Cork’s last chance was a free outside their own 45, but that was delayed while a player received treatment. Eventually, Collins came out to take it, but against the wind he had no chance of scoring directly. So, he played the ball short to Mark Coleman before he transferred it to Tim O’Mahony. By the time he hit it towards the Limerick goal, the oxygen had run out of the tank before Cork could reach the surface of the water.

The home crowd were incensed by Owens’ decision not to allow the attack to take its course and in the press conference afterwards Ben O’Connor complained that the Cork players were not told that it was the last play. The referee, though, is not obliged to make that intervention.

Cork’s problems in the second half ran much deeper than that. Apart from Brian Hayes’ goal after 38 minutes, they failed to score from play. Alan Connolly’s six points from frees sustained Cork’s lead for longer than seemed remotely possible.

Cork finished the game with just one wide and three other misses, but they only managed 23 shots compared to Limerick’s 42. In those circumstances the Cork defence was remarkably resourceful and resilient. Aaron Gillane, who has tormented Cork so many times over the years, was held scoreless and replaced midway through the second half and, ultimately, Limerick tried five different players on their inside line, including Hegarty. They pounded the door until the hinges buckled.

Cork controlled the scoreboard for most of the first half without controlling the match. Against a wind that had arrived from the middle of winter shooting into the City End was treacherous. A couple of Limerick’s early shots were frogmarched away from the posts on a gust, and their usual efficiency was queered by the conditions.

Cork's Brian Hayes with Aidan O'Connor of Limerick during the Munster hurling final. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

At the other end, Cork didn’t have a wide for the first 30 minutes, even though most of their forwards were struggling to make an impression. Diarmuid Healy was terrific in the half forward line and forced an astonishing save from Nickie Quaid; Brian Hayes was a constant menace too, but there was no rhythm to the Cork attack.

Hayes was instrumental in Cork’s first goal after eight minutes; the big full forward was fouled in the square and Mark Coleman buried the penalty. Limerick responded in kind, though, just eight minutes later. A Diarmaid Byrnes free held up in the wind and Hegarty fielded it close to goal; his finish was cool.

Rob Downey stretched Cork’s lead to six points after a towering catch and strike on the half-hour, closing out Cork’s best spell in the game. But it felt like Cork needed to be at least that much in front at the break. Instead, Limerick mustered four unanswered points to trail by just two at half-time, 1-11 to 1-9.

Cork’s second goal, three minutes after half-time, re-energised their chances. The Limerick defence was cut open with a couple of slick passes and Hayes contrived an ingenuous finish on his knees to put the home team five clear, 2-12 to 1-10.

The rest of the game was a dogfight, punctuated by frees and bits and pieces of crankiness. The tension escalated, the rain intensified, mistakes piled up and neither team could escape each other’s clench.

Down the stretch, though, Limerick found a gear that has been beyond their reach on big days over the last two seasons. Cian Lynch’s influence spiked again, Kyle Hayes thundered into the game, Cork couldn’t win a puckout and the pressure on their goal reached a crescendo. Another chapter closed.

Cork: P Collins, N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue, E Downey, R Downey (0-1), M Coleman (1-0, pen), T O’Mahony (0-4, 3 65s, 1f), T O’Connell, B Walsh, S Barrett, D Healy (0-2), A Connolly (0-7, 7f), B Hayes (1-1), W Buckley (0-2). Subs: C O’Brien for O’Donoghue (42 mins); S Harnedy for Walsh (66 mins); H O’Connor for O’Connell (72 mins).

Limerick: N Quaid, S Finn. D Morrissey, B Nash (0-1), D Byrnes (0-3, 2f, 1 65), W O’Donoghue, K Hayes, D O’Donovan, C Lynch (0-1), G Hegarty (1-1), A O’Connor (0-8, 5f, 2 65s), C O’Neill (0-1), A Gillane, S O’Brien (0-1), P Casey (0-3). Subs: T Morrissey (0-2) for O’Neill (35 mins, inj); A English for Gillane (49 mins); D Reidy for O’Brien (66 mins).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)