David Power steps down as Tipperary football manager ‘for now’

Tipperary are looking for a new senior football manager after David Power stepped down. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

David Power has stepped down as Tipperary senior football manager.

Power, who guided Tipp to a famous Munster SFC triumph in 2020, has described the last four years managing his native county’s senior footballers as “some of the best of my life.”

The 2020 provincial triumph was the Premier County’s first at the grade in 85 years. However, Tipp struggled to rediscover their form in the seasons since and they failed to progress to the knockout stages of the Tailteann Cup this term. Power previously managed the Tipp minor footballers to All-Ireland glory in 2011.

“Now that our season has ended, I have decided to step aside from the role of Tipperary senior football manager,” he stated.

READ MORE

“The last four years have been some of the best of my life. I enjoyed every minute of trying to drive Tipperary football on, alongside some of the most passionate people you could ever meet. It was nothing short of a privilege.

“Results didn’t go our way this year, but we stood firm even though the wind was blowing against us. We lost so many players, key warriors, through injury, travel and retirement but even with all those knock backs, our panel worked so hard this season.”

Power has vowed to return in some capacity in the future.

“One day I will be back involved again,” he added. “But for now, it’s time for me to focus on my family.”

Tipperary football chairman Conor O’Dwyer thanked Power for leading the county’s footballers to some of their most memorable achievements.

“He has been at the centre of some of our greatest days, most notably the Under-18 All Ireland victory of 2011 and the senior Munster final victory of 2020,” said O’Dwyer.

“His passion for and loyalty to Tipperary football is unquestionable, little surprise given the household he was reared in. All of those who are involved in and support the game within the county will forever be grateful for what he has helped achieve and his place in Tipperary GAA history is guaranteed.”