Division Two final: Second-half goalscoring spree sees Dublin past Derry for title

Division Two final: Dublin 4-6 Derry 0-11

Dublin went on a second-half goalscoring spree in this Division Two final to carve open a Derry side who had boasted the best defensive record in the division.

The Dubs, who trailed 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, scored four goals after the break to secure the Division Two title – one of the few medals these Dublin players did not already have in storage, but not exactly one they had been seeking over the years, at the same time.

Still, Derry came to Croke Park seeking a second win over the Dubs in four weeks having edged them by a point in Celtic Park, but they were outscored 4-2 to 0-5 in a second half dominated by Dessie Farrell’s men.

Derry had conceded just three goals during the course of their seven divisional games, but Dublin opened them up at will during this Division Two final and created eight good goalscoring opportunities over the course of the contest.

Dublin had scored five goals during their seven games up to this point, so the green-flag rout has come at a perfect time for the Dubs.

Such is the paranoia of intercounty set-ups these days, no sooner had stadium announcer Jerry Grogan called out the two starting teams than he was back over the PA system with changes.

Cian Murphy, Tom Lahiff and Killian O’Gara all started with Ciarán Kilkenny, Eoin Murchan and Ross McGarry dropping out for Dublin. Ben McCarron and Benny Heron came in for Derry, with Eoin McEvoy and Lachlan Murray losing out.

But it wasn’t long before Kilkenny was introduced, although certainly not in the circumstances Dublin fans would have wished – the Castleknock was brought in as a ninth minute replacement for the injured Dean Rock.

Rock suffered an injury to his right ankle, and made his way off the pitch minus his boot, spending the rest of the half with his foot elevated and wrapped in an ice pack.

Kilkenny’s impact was immediate, he carved out a good scoring chance for Dublin with a defence-splitting pass inside. The ball eventually worked its way back out to Kilkenny and he fisted over Dublin’s opening score of the match.

Derry already had two points on the board at that stage through Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass. The midfield dynamic was different here than it was in Celtic Park last month – the four protagonists were the same but they matched up differently with Glass going up against Brian Fenton and James McCarthy marking Brendan Rogers.

The first of Dublin’s two good goalscoring chances arrived in the 21st minute but John Small leant back and blazed his one-on-one effort over the crossbar.

Six minutes later, a rapid counterattack from Dublin after a mistake by Glass ended with Lahiff racing in on goal but his low shot was well saved by Odhran Lynch’s outstretched leg and deflected over the crossbar instead.

But after not taking those goal chances and with Conor McCluskey, up to that point, doing a decent job on Con O’Callaghan, coupled with Shane McGuigan doing plenty of damage at the other end, Derry went in at the break leading 0-6 to 0-4.

The warnings had been there for Derry though and just two minutes after the restart a dropping ball in by Fenton, who appeared to be shooting for a point, was met midflight by a brilliant Killian O’Gara flick to the Derry net.

It was the first of three quick-fire setback for Derry. Just two minutes after Dublin’s opening goal, Glass hobbled off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury while moments later McGuigan skewed a scoreable free wide. The absence of Glass was telling for Derry thereafter.

And it almost got a lot worse in the 42nd minute when Dublin looked in for their second goal, only for Seán Bugler’s shot to be saved and Conor Doherty then scrambling back to clear the ball off the line as O’Gara was set to pounce.

O’Callaghan was superb in the second half and McCluskey couldn’t get to grips with the Dublin forward, who was involved in nearly all of their positive attacking play. O’Callaghan was fouled by McCluskey for the 49th minute penalty, which was tucked away neatly by Paul Mannion.

Dublin’s fourth goal was the pick of the bunch, Lorcan O’Dell’s effort catching Lynch by surprise and bouncing in off the stanchion to the top corner of the Derry net.

Dublin: David O’Hanlon; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Daire Newcombe; John Small (1-1), Cian Murphy, Lee Gannon (0-1); Brian Fenton (0-1), James McCarthy; Colm Basquel, Seán Bugler, Tom Lahiff (0-1); Dean Rock, Con O’Callaghan, Killian O’Gara (1-1). Subs: Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1) for Rock (9 mins); Lorcan O’Dell (1-0) for Basquel (45 mins); Paul Mannion (1-0, 1-0 penalty) for O’Gara (45 mins); Niall Scully for Lahiff (55 mins); Ross McGarry for Bugler (68 mins)

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Pádraig McGrogan (0-1, 1 45), Conor Doherty, Conor McCluskey; Pádraig Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, Ethan Doherty; Conor Glass (0-1), Brendan Rogers; Niall Toner (0-1, 1f), Paul Cassidy (0-2), Niall Loughlin; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan (0-6, 3f), Ben McCarron. Subs: Lachlan Murray for McCarron (35 mins); Shea Downey for Glass (39 mins); Matthew Downey for Heron (57 mins); Eoin McEvoy for McGrogan (68 mins)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)