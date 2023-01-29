Patrick McBrearty’s late winner hands Donegal dramatic win over Kerry

DONEGAL 0-13 KERRY 1-9

New Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty kicked a brilliant winner deep into injury-time as his side beat reigning league and All-Ireland champions Kerry at windswept Ballybofey.

On the day Donegal began life after Michael Murphy, it fell to the man taking on the captaincy role to decide the game with a beautiful left-footed effort from just inside the 45 metre line that dropped over the Kerry crossbar in the 74th minute.

It was McBrearty’s first score of a match that took place in driving rain and a howling wind – winter football at its finest - but won by a wonderful point that would have graced any game at the height of summer.

The diagonal crossfield wind favoured Kerry in the first half and Jack O’Connor’s side led by three at the interval, 1-6 to 0-6. The ferocity of the wind died down somewhat during the second half, but a misfiring Kerry managed to add just three points after the break as the home side gave Paddy Carr a winning start at Donegal manager.

Donegal started with three debutants in Mark Curran, Caolan McColgan and Johnny McGroddy. Gavin Mulreany was also set to make his league bow, but an injury to sub goalkeeper Michael Lynch during the warm-up led to a reshuffle just before throw-in that seen Shaun Patton promoted to start in goal.

Darragh Roche was Kerry’s sole starting debutant in a side that included five players that lined out in last year’s All-Ireland final – Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy and Dara Moynihan.

And it was Moynihan’s 14th-minute goal that separated the teams at the break – Donegal guilty of getting turned over too often during the opening half.

The sides were level on 0-2 apiece when Donegal got caught in possession and gifted the visitors a goal. The score highlighted the risk that comes with the modern roaming goalkeeping role. After taking a short kickout to Mark Curran, Patton moved out of his goal to make himself available for a possible return pass.

Curran gave a short hand-pass to Brendan McCole inside the D, but he was seized upon by Moynihan who disposed the Donegal ful-back and the Kerry centre forward had an empty Donegal goal into which to place his left-footed shot, 1-2 to 0-2.

Caolan McGonagle had a superb debut for Donegal, scoring three points, while Conor O’Donnell also hit three. Donegal scored the first four points of the second half to edge one ahead. They were still one to the good as the game entered the 70th minute but a good run and fisted score by Donal O’Sullivan looked to have salvaged a draw for Kerry.

McBrearty had other ideas though, and in the dying seconds of injury-time he was on the end of a patient move and the Kilcar man showed great leadership to take on the shot and hit the target.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton (0-1, one 45); Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward; Caolan McColgan (0-3), Stephen McMenamin, Martin O’Reilly; Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee; Daire O Baoill (0-2), Hugh McFadden, Johnny McGroddy (0-1); Conor O’Donnell (0-3), Patrick McBrearty (0-1), Jamie Brennan (0-1).

Subs: Luke McGlynn (0-1) for McFadden (42 mins); Jack McKelvy for McGroddy (64 mins)

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-1); Mike Breen, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy (0-2); Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan; Micheál Burns, Dara Moynihan (1-0), Arian Spillane; Tony Brosnan, Darragh Roche (0-3), Killian Spillane (0-1).

Subs: Ruairí Murphy (0-1) for Spillane (48 mins); Padraig Warren for Breen (48 mins); Stefan Okunbor for Barry O’Sullivan (55 mins); Donal O’Sullivan (0-1) for Burns (55 mins); Greg Horan for Moynihan (61 mins)

REFEREE: Liam Devenney (Mayo)