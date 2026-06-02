Connacht Air Dome reinflated and set to be back in use by the end of June

A view of the Connacht GAA Air Dome after high winds from Storm Éowyn destroyed the roof in January 2025. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Connacht GAA Air Dome is expected to be back in full use by the end of this month after the structure, which was destroyed during Storm Éowyn almost a year and a half ago, was reinflated on Tuesday morning.

The dome, located at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence at Bekan in Co Mayo, was destroyed by the high winds in that storm in January 2025 but has now been restored at a cost in the region of €4 million.

The dome, which opened in 2021, had staged hundreds of games, particularly school and underage fixtures, before it was blown away in the storm.

Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty vowed at the time that the dome would be rebuilt as it had become an essential facility in catering for the needs of the GAA in the west of Ireland.

“We started inflating it around 5am this morning and by 8am it was erected. Now the hard work starts inside, so it will be three or four weeks before it is open again,” said Prenty.

Measures have been taken to allow the dome to be deflated if there is a storm.

A general view of the Connacht GAA Air Dome. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“There will be a new system with the lights, they will be on the ground rather than hanging from the roof.

“That enhances our ability to respond to adverse weather conditions quickly. That means that if we get a severe weather forecast we can deflate the dome.”

The fabric used in the dome has been manufactured in Slovenia and Prenty said every effort has been made to alleviate the threat of storms.

“It is a resilient fabric and has been specifically designed to allow it to be rapidly deflated,” he added.

The dome contains a full-size GAA pitch, which capacity for 2,000 supporters, and had staged several games in the FBD League, while the venue can transform to cater for concerts, exhibitions and conferences.

The massive structure had become a familiar part of the skyline on the road between Ballyhaunis and Knock and while all the outdoor pitches continued to be used in the interim, Prenty said having the indoor facility available again is a big boost to the GAA in the west.