Kilruane MacDonaghs make thunderous second-half comeback to snatch Tipp title

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-20 Kiladangan 1-16

A thunderous second-half display saw Kilruane MacDonaghs win a first Tipperary title in 37 years at Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

They won it emphatically in the end in a match that reversed the pattern of the draw a week previously.

Listless and outgunned in the first half, they trailed by five but hurled with such purpose and composure after the break that they outscored the 2020 champions by 2-13 to 0-7.

Goals in the final quarter, both by Cian Darcy, established the upper hand and then made sure that there would be no slip-ups like those that led to the drawn match draining away from them.

The danger for Kilruane was always likely to be that the favourites would start more strongly than the previous week. That wouldn’t have been a high bar for Kiladangan to jump, but in fairness there was more hustle and focus about them from the word go.

An early goal by Tom O’Meara got them on their way. Their defence was more alert and got to grips with the opposition menace of Jerome Cahill, who found it hard at first to replicate the two-goal heroics of the drawn match. He came through in the end, setting up Darcy’s first goal with a perceptive flick across the goal as he was being hounded by defenders.

There had also been a groan when the first free from Willie Cleary, all but an automatic score a week earlier, flew wide into an admittedly difficult wind. He wouldn’t miss another free for the rest of the match and finished with an 11-point haul.

Bryan McLoughney, whose second-half marksmanship saved Kiladanagan from defeat and got them to the second day, was on his mettle early this time, not just from placed ball but also as a live-wire threat in attack. It was his run that ended in a penalty after he was taken down by Jack Peters in the eighth minute.

Goalkeeper Barry Hogan made the long trip up but his shot was saved by opposite number Páidí Williams at the expense of a 65, which McLoughney duly pointed.

Leading by 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time, Kiladangan hardly emerged at all after the interval. Kilruane blazed away with seven points — against just one — a combination of Cleary’s accuracy and some fine shooting by Sean McAdams, including a line-ball, and Darcy.

McLoughney couldn’t resume his marksmanship and three wides from frees added fuel to Kilruane’s fire.

Kiladangan recovered their poise to an extent but by now the opposition were buoyant, led at the back by Niall O’Meara, named MotM, after a terrific pair of displays in both matches.

An injury-time 1-1 put the icing on the cake and confirmed a memorable win.

Jerome Cahill paid tribute to the late Dillon Quirke when accepting the Dan Breen trophy. Kilruane were the opponents when the Clonoulty-Rossmore player took ill during a game at Semple Stadium on August 5th and later died.