Murtagh Brennan to take over as chief executive of Tipperary GAA

Murtagh Brennan has been appointed Tipperary GAA’s new chief executive/head of operations. The Castleiney man will take over from Tim Floyd, who steps down at the end of this year after serving since 2009.

Brennan has served with the Army over the past two decades and currently holds the office of assistant director/deputy CO for the 120th Irish-Polish Battalion in Lebanon, in which role he is responsible for the leadership and management of 564 multinational soldiers serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon.

He has played with his local club Loughmore-Castleiney and also with University of Limerick where he graduated in sports science before going on to take an MSc in sports management in UCD and an MSE in leadership and strategic studies from Maynooth University.

Brennan has also been involved in the management of several club teams, including his own, whom he trained to last year’s Tipperary double.

Tipperary GAA chairman, Joe Kennedy, has welcomed the appointment.

“This is an excellent appointment for Tipperary GAA. Murtagh has vast experience from his previous positions with the Defence Forces and the GAA.”

He will commence his position on January 1st, 2023.