Davy Nelson to replace Eamonn Murray as new Meath manager

Davy Nelson is to be appointed manager of two-in-a-row All-Ireland senior football champions, Meath.

Nelson will replace Eamonn Murray as manager of the Meath women’s team. He previously managed the Meath men’s under-21 and junior footballers. His name will be put before delegates for ratification at next Monday night’s county board meeting.

“It’s a great honour for me, my family and my club Navan O’Mahonys to take on the role of manager of the double All-Ireland champions,” said Nelson.

“It’s an exciting time in Meath ladies football and I’m looking forward to being involved with such an impressive group. It’s a daunting task too following in the footsteps of the highly successful previous management but I gladly accept the challenge of playing my part in keeping Meath at the top table.”

The news of Murray’s successor comes on the same day the Royals have received 13 All-Star nominations. Ten players from the 2021 All Star team are nominated again, including eight Meath players.

Kerry have received 11 nominations, Donegal have six, while there are five nominees from Mayo. Ulster champions Armagh have four players included on the list of 45, Dublin and Cork have two each, while Galway and Laois both have one inclusion.

The All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19th.

2022 TG4 ALL STAR NOMINEES

[*Denotes 2021 All Star]

Goalkeepers

Anna Carr [Armagh], Ciara Butler [Kerry], Monica McGuirk [Meath*]

Full-back line

Róisín Phelan [Cork], Evelyn McGinley [Donegal], Tanya Kennedy [Donegal], Leah Caffrey [Dublin*], Eilís Lynch [Kerry], Kayleigh Cronin [Kerry], Danielle Caldwell [Mayo], Mary Kate Lynch [Meath*], Shauna Ennis [Meath]

Half-back line

Lauren McConville [Armagh], Nicole McLaughlin [Donegal], Nicola Ward [Galway], Aishling O’Connell [Kerry], Emma Costello [Kerry], Kathryn Sullivan [Mayo], Aoibhín Cleary [Meath*], Aoibheann Leahy [Meath], Emma Troy [Meath*]

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin [Donegal], Cáit Lynch [Kerry], Lorraine Scanlon [Kerry], Sinéad Cafferky [Mayo], Máire O’Shaughnessy [Meath*], Orlagh Lally [Meath]

Half-forward line

Niamh Hegarty [Donegal], Carla Rowe [Dublin], Anna Galvin [Kerry], Niamh Carmody [Kerry], Síofra O’Shea [Kerry], Shauna Howley [Mayo], Emma Duggan [Meath*], Kelsey Nesbitt [Meath], Vikki Wall [Meath*]

Full-forward line

Aimee Mackin [Armagh], Aoife McCoy [Armagh], Doireann O’Sullivan [Cork], Geraldine McLaughlin [Donegal*], Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh [Kerry], Mo Nerney [Laois], Lisa Cafferky [Mayo], Stacey Grimes [Meath], Niamh O’Sullivan [Meath*]