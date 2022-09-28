Waterford the latest county to investigate abuse towards GAA referee

A spike in reported cases of abuse towards GAA referees continues with Waterford the latest county to investigate. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Waterford has become the latest county to get tangled up in a spiralling web of indiscipline towards match officials that has led to some club games being abandoned.

WLRFM have reported that an under-12 hurling championship game was called off on Monday evening after the referee was subjected to verbal abuse from a spectator.

In a statement issued to the radio station, Waterford GAA said they were investigating an incident.

“Waterford GAA can confirm that an under-21 game was prematurely terminated on Monday September 26th and the matter is now being dealt with by the Bord na nÓg competitions control committee.”

The incident in Waterford joins a growing list of similar controversies for the GAA in recent weeks, including match officials suffering abuse in Roscommon, Wexford and Kerry, while there was also a clash during a minor game in Mayo between an adult and a minor player.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, has now added his voice to the debate, saying he has been taken aback by the amount of reported flash points.

“We’re shocked by the number of instances in the last couple of weeks and there should be no threatening or abusive behaviour against any match official, in any code.

“We have asked Sport Ireland to engage with all of the governing bodies in sport.”