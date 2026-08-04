Camogie Association president urges major turnout for Sunday’s All-Ireland finals

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy with representatives from the six counties competing in this weekend's All-Ireland Camogie finals; Roisin O'Keeffe (Cavan), Aimee Collier (Laois), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Shauna Healy (Galway), Caitriona Graham (Antrim), and Rachael Trainor (Armagh). Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy has called on the public to demonstrate their support for women in sport by attending Sunday’s All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

The recent All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals were both sell-outs, but last Sunday’s All-Ireland women’s football finals triple-header attracted a crowd of 26,471.

Molloy is hoping a crowd of between 30-40,000 will come through the turnstiles at the Sunday for the camogie triple bill. The senior final is a repeat of last year’s thriller when Galway beat Cork by a point in front of 28,795 spectators.

“It is already normalised that Croke Park is filled for the men’s games, it’s always a battle for the tickets and all the usual stuff that goes on,” says Molloy.

“But we’ve kind of normalised it in society, in our associations, in the media, across everything, that it won’t be filled for the female games, and that just doesn’t make sense to me.

“If we’re serious about the importance of supporting female participation in sports at the highest level, then we have to do more than speak about it, we have to actually come out and physically support them.

“And my call has gone out to our own clubs, because it starts at home, it starts in the Camogie Association. We need to break away from the model whereby the focus is on just the six counties that are competing in the games on the day.

“If you’re in Waterford, or Kilkenny, or Tipperary, and you’re interested in camogie, you should be coming up to All-Ireland final day on Sunday.”

He also hopes that sport fans with no direct involvement in camogie will be drawn to the games.

“We want young girls, in particular, to see what camogie at the top level is, and the only way to do that is to come up and watch it. The only way to really experience it is to come up and watch it, come up with your friends.

“But I think that corporates have a role to play here too. You have sports and social organisations across all the large corporates, and they encourage people to go to concerts. and they encourage people to go to all sorts of different events. They need to encourage people to go and watch our national sports being played by women.”

All-Ireland Camogie Finals, Sunday, Croke Park (all live on RTÉ2):

Premier Junior final: Cavan v Armagh

Intermediate final: Laois v Antrim

Senior final: Galway v Cork