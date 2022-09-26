Mayo GAA investigating incident at minor football semi-final

An incident at a minor football match is being investigated by Mayo GAA. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Mayo GAA are investigating an incident from a minor football semi-final on Sunday, which led to the game being abandoned.

The match between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport at Josie Munnelly Park was blown up after an incident during which a non-playing adult entered the field and became involved in a confrontation with an under-17 player.

The Mayo County Board say they are investigating the matter and it is believed there is video footage of the incident.

“Mayo GAA are aware of an incident that occurred at the Mayo GAA U17 football semi-final between Westport GAA and Castlebar Mitchels GAA on Sunday evening last,” read a county board statement.

“Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referee’s report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week. No further comment will be made at this time by Mayo GAA County Board, " added Mayo PRO John Walker.

It is the latest such controversy to hang over the GAA club scene in recent weeks – coming on the back of an incident in a Roscommon minor football match which resulted in referee Kevin Naughton being taken to hospital. Last weekend there was an alleged assault on a referee during a Wexford junior football championship encounter and Gardaí confirmed they were investigating that matter.

The Irish Examiner have also reported there was an incident in Kerry over the weekend in an under-15 football championship game between Kilcummin and Cordal, during which a sideline altercation resulted in one of the mentors requiring hospital attention for minor facial injuries.