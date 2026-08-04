Cycling

Tour de France Femmes cyclists face checks after claims padded bras aid aerodynamics

Fears padded bras could smooth airflow around cyclists’ bodies

The peloton during Monday's stage three of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes. Photograph: Alex Broadway/Getty Images
The peloton during Monday's stage three of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes. Photograph: Alex Broadway/Getty Images
Tue Aug 04 2026 - 17:001 MIN READ

Riders at the Tour de France Femmes were subject to extra clothing checks before Tuesday’s stage following claims some could be using extra padding in their bras to seek an aerodynamic advantage.

A communique from race organisers confirmed the checks after Dutch outlet Wielerflits reported some teams had raised concerns that padded bras could smooth airflow around the body for the stage four time trial.

“Riders must be to the final checks before the race (bikes and outfit) no later than 10 minutes before their respective start time,” the communique said.

“Particular attention will be paid to compliance with article 1.3.032 of the UCI regulations, including non-essential elements and clothing or other items/accessories worn by a rider (including but not limited to helmets, glasses, shoes or in-race communication devices) which could modify riders’ morphology.”

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The UCI defines non-essential elements as “any element which does not have a purpose which is exclusively of clothing or protection, or which is not strictly necessary for the functionality of the clothing, or other item, or accessory”.

Tuesday’s time trial is a rolling 21km test between Gevrey-Chambertin and Dijon.

Uno-X Mobility rider Sigrid Haugset started in yellow after her victory on stage three on Monday.

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