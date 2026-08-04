Former GAA president Liam O’Neill dies, aged 70

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill has died at the age of 70 after a brief illness. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill has died at the age of 70 after a brief illness.

The Laois native, who was the association’s 37th president, held the position between 2012-15.

He was only the second Laois person to be elected to the role, following in the footsteps of Robert O’Keeffe, 1935-38. O’Neill was the first president to be elected unopposed and succeeded Christy Cooney.

A former chairman of the Leinster Council, O’Neill was one of the first high-profile Croke Park figures to strongly advocate for integration of the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association.

A highly-respected administrator, O’Neill’s straight-talking approach helped him climb from filling several roles with his club Trumera to the highest office in the GAA.

During the former school principal’s presidency, the GAA introduced the contentious broadcast deal with Sky Sports, while Hawk-Eye was installed at Croke Park for the first time. The black card was also introduced to Gaelic football during his tenure.

Current GAA president Jarlath Burns said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Liam after his recent battle with illness.

“His wit and wisdom were hallmarks of his presidency, which in many ways was a precursor to the conversations which are commonplace today around integration and inclusion.

“At county level, Liam had been a pioneering figure in the adoption of technology to enhance the governance and organisation of our games and it was on his watch that the association first embraced the use of Hawk-Eye and the deployment of the black card, via the Football Review Committee, which he established.

“His grá for education, especially through the medium of Irish in Trumera, complemented his passion for our games and culture and his contribution to the GAA in so many guises was hugely significant.”

Camogie president Brian Molloy said: “When he was president, he was very engaged with the Camogie Association and worked very closely with us throughout his term to develop the relationship between ourselves and the GAA.

“Liam was a member of my Ard Comhairle, he was a trustee of the Camogie Association, so I worked very closely with him over the last two and a half years.

“He was very positive towards the importance of recognising the women’s game. He’s a huge loss to Gaelic games and a huge loss to society, so my condolences and the association’s condolences to his family obviously and to his friends, but to the wider GAA family as well, who I know are mourning the loss of a real strong Gael.”

“His counsel and unwavering commitment to our game were deeply valued. Liam was a true Gael who believed passionately in the power of our games to strengthen communities and enrich lives.”

O’Neill is survived by his wife Áine, daughters Caoimhe and Clíodhna, and son Ciarán.