Kerry receive boost as Paddy Tally commits to remain as coach for 2023

Paddy Tally is to remain coach of the Kerry footballers for 2023.

There had been concern in Kerry that the Tyrone native would not be able to commit for another season, the journey from Galbally to Killarney is just shy of 300 miles in each direction.

However, in what is a major boost for the Kingdom, Tally will be staying on as part of Jack O’Connor’s set-up next year as they go in search of back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

The highly-rated coach first came to national prominence as part of Mickey Harte’s breakthrough Tyrone team in 2003. He was trainer with James McCartan’s Down footballers when they contested the 2010 All-Ireland final and in 2017 he managed St Mary’s University College Belfast, from where he took a career break this year, to win the Sigerson Cup. Tally was also part of the Galway backroom team during Kevin Walsh’s spell in charge, while he managed Down from 2019-2021.

O’Connor’s decision to bring Tally to the Kingdom ahead of the 2022 season was seen as a gamble by some, as the inclusion of outside coaches – while not unheard of in Kerry (Cian O’Neill during Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s spell as manager) – is certainly rare. And for that coach to come from Tyrone added another layer of intrigue and pressure to the role.

However, Kerry’s Achilles heel in recent years had clearly been a lack of defensive solidity and O’Connor set about addressing that by bringing in Tally. From early on this season they were more cohesive and organised at the back.

In this year’s National League Kerry conceded just two goals on their way to claiming the title, while in the championship they only shipped a single green flag score in their five matches, compared to six in four games in 2021. All six of Kerry’s starting All-Ireland final defenders have been nominated for an All Star.

“Look, you have to say that the big difference this year is that we haven’t been conceding goals,” said O’Connor after the All-Ireland final.

Tally’s commitment to the cause again for 2023 is timely for the champions after Dessie Farrell this week announced he was reloading his Dublin dressingroom with the return of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey.

Meanwhile, former Monaghan strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis is to link up with Conor Laverty’s Down management team. Davis, who worked with Ulster Rugby from 2007-2018, had been part of Sáamus McEnaney’s Farney set-up.

Elsewhere, Donegal GAA have nominated Niall Erskine for the GAA presidency in the election at next year’s annual congress. From the Killybegs club, he has had a high profile in the national organisation, currently as chair of the World GAA Council and previously from 2015-18 as a representative of congress (formerly known as a trustee).

He represented the county at the GAA’s Central Council and also served as secretary and assistant secretary to the London GAA. If elected to succeed incumbent Larry McCarthy, Erskine would be the first Donegal person to hold the office.