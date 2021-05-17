Dublin up and running with Rossies win; Liverpool keep top four hopes alive

Defending All-Ireland champions Dublin laid down an early season marker yesterday, as they began their league campaign with a comfortable 1-22 to 0-16 win in Roscommon. Cormac Costello notched 1-13 as Dessie Farrell’s side slipped seamlessly into gear on their return to action - Keith Duggan reports. However on Saturday Kerry sent out a statement which suggests the Dubs might not have it all their own way again this year, with David Clifford scoring a hat-trick in an impressive 4-21 to 0-11 rout of Galway in Tralee. The Kingdom take on Dublin on Sunday. Meanwhile in the hurling league yesterday Galway ended the unbeaten run of All-Ireland champions Limerick, running out 0-26 to 1-17 winners at Pearse Stadium. Evan Niland was the star for the hosts, shooting 0-14 from frees, a statistic which left Limerick boss John Kiely bristling afterwards. He said: “It does appear that the game has changed in the last four months whilst we’ve all been at home and somebody has decided to take the tackle out of the game. I’d love to know who they were and when that was decided.” Elsewhere yesterday Kilkenny brought Antrim back down to earth with a 1-28 to 3-15 win at Nowlan Park - although the underdogs were competitive for long periods of the game. A late comeback saw Wexford beat Clare 2-19 to 1-21 while 13-man Waterford survived a late scare to beat Westmeath.

Liverpool kept their top four hopes alive in dramatic fashion yesterday, with a last-minute header from goalkeeper Alisson giving them a 2-1 win over relegated West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. Sam Allardyce’s side were left feeling aggrieved after they Kyle Bartley had a late goal controversially ruled out, before the visitors’ Brazilian ‘keeper stole all three points at the death. Victory means three wins from their remaining three fixtures will almost certainly secure Liverpool a Champions League spot. Elsewhere Everton look set to miss out of Europe after they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United at Goodison Park - 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison scoring an early winner. Tottenham meanwhile are up to sixth - Harry Kane on the scoresheet again in a 2-0 win over Wolves - while Crystal Palace came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park.