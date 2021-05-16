Two more Irish boats qualify for Tokyo after fine morning on the water

Two more Irish women’s crews have secured their qualifying berths for the Tokyo Olympics, now just 68 days away, after another highly successful morning for Irish rowing at the final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Despite some pressure and expectation, the young women’s four line-up of Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty delivered another superb performance to take the win, knowing only the top two boats would secure the last two places for Tokyo.

About an hour later, the lightweight women’s double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen also realised their Tokyo dream: here, the top three places gained the last Olympic spots, the Irish pair taking third behind the United States and Switzerland.

Together, they now bring the number of Irish boats qualified for Tokyo to six, perhaps delivering above the expectations of even Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni.

It was the calm before the storm with flat water and cloudy skies over Lake Rotsee: these finals were originally set for Monday, the unkind forecast meaning the World Rowing Executive agreed to bring them forward to Sunday.

For Ireland’s women’s four, who comfortably won their qualifying heat, the final performance was equally convincing, taking the win ahead of China, who secured the second Tokyo spot, beating off the fast Italian line-up, as well as top crews from Germany and Ukraine.

It comes four weeks after winning the European Championship silver in Varese, where the quartet recovered from a slow start in their final to edge out Britain for the silver medal behind the gold-winning Dutch boat. That was further upgrade on the second on the 2020 bronze medal won at last year’s European Championships in Poznan, Poland.

It marked a special achievement for Lamb, who rows with the Old Collegians Boat Club in Cork, as she follows her sister Claire Lamb, who rowed with Sinead Jennings at the 2016 Olympics in Rio; by neat coincidence, Jennings’ sister Caitriona Jennings had also competed in the 2012 London Olympic marathon.

Casey and Cremen had kept their dream alive after finishing second in their A/B semi-final earlier in the morning, setting up their final shot which they duly too.

Tokyo wasn’t to be however for Daire Lynch, who again needed to make the top two in his final; the Clonmel rower finished fourth in his A/B single scull semi-final to miss out.

With just two Olympic spots available in every boat class (except for the lightweight women’s double sculls, with three spots) the racing was fierce, record numbers registered for this final chance.

The four Irish boats that had already qualified for Tokyo, from the 2019 World Championships, were the Women’s Single (qualified by Sanita Puspure), the Women’s Pair (qualified by Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska), the Men’s Lightweight Double (qualified by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy), and the Men’s Double (qualified by Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne).

Six Irish boats will certainly bring further medal hopes for Tokyo too.

Afterwards, Casey told World Rowing: “It’s so surreal because I feel like we’ve worked so hard the past two to three years. We came in as underdogs. It just shows what you can do. We came from behind and all we wanted to do was do our best and we are so happy.”

Lambe also spoke after the women’s four: “We’re absolutely relieved, it’s been a long time coming. Although on paper we were probably one of the favourites, anything can happen on the water.”