For the second year in a row Cork broke Kilkenny’s hearts with an injury-time winner - this time it was Orla Cotter - to edge the All-Ireland Senior Camogie title in front of 21, 467 at Croke Park. Malachy Clerkin however was not impressed: “Camogie can’t keep having finals like this. For the second year in a row, Cork beat Kilkenny by a point in a tight, nervy game where no goal was scored and the overwhelming majority of the points came from placed balls.”

The scheduled final round of the BMW Championship - the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Series - was postponed until Monday following heavy rainfall. Justin Rose held the 54-holes lead, one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schaufflele, and will be declared the winner if further play doesn’t see players complete half of the final round.