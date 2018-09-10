Cork edge camogie title again; Ken Early on potential of the Nations League

Eamon Donoghue

Cork's players celebrate after winning the camogie All-Ireland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork’s players celebrate after winning the camogie All-Ireland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

For the second year in a row Cork broke Kilkenny’s hearts with an injury-time winner - this time it was Orla Cotter - to edge the All-Ireland Senior Camogie title in front of 21, 467 at Croke Park. Malachy Clerkin however was not impressed: “Camogie can’t keep having finals like this. For the second year in a row, Cork beat Kilkenny by a point in a tight, nervy game where no goal was scored and the overwhelming majority of the points came from placed balls.”

The scheduled final round of the BMW Championship - the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Series - was postponed until Monday following heavy rainfall. Justin Rose held the 54-holes lead, one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schaufflele, and will be declared the winner if further play doesn’t see players complete half of the final round.

