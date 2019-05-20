Added Time: What next for Munster? Ulster football delivers, and the most boring major

Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to dig through the unravelling of Munster’s season

Updated: 13 minutes ago

 

The last knockings of the rugby season are upon us and Leinster are through to another Pro 14 final after their facile victory over Munster on Saturday. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to dig through the unravelling of Munster’s season and to look at where they go from here.

The Ulster Championship has kicked into gear over the weekend and is delivering already. Paul Fitzpatrick of the Anglo-Celt newspaper joins us on the line to talk about Cavan’s first win over Monaghan in 18 years on Saturday night.

And in hurling, the All-Ireland champions Limerick are on the back foot already after Cork went to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday and mugged them good and proper. Sean Moran was there for us.

All this and the most boring golf major ever in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

