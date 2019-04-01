Added Time: turning you from Jacob Stockdale into Keith Earls

Jackie Tyrrell holding judgement on Limerick’s credentials, Champions Cup reviewed

 

If this Monday morning has you feeling a little like Jacob Stockdale, we’re here to turn you into Keith Earls. Gavin Cummiskey and John O’Sullivan have all the goods on a monumental Heineken Champions Cup weekend that saw Munster and Leinster make it through to the semi-finals... eventually.

We have Jackie Tyrrell on the line to tell us why he’s still holding judgement on Limerick’s All-Ireland chances, despite their absolute domination of the 2019 league.

And Seán Moran joins us to laud Mayo’s league title, about which he is not in the least bit sniffy. Also, why was Seán O’Shea the one caught on the edge of his square defending against Diarmuid O’Connor for the crucial goal?

All this and more - including Michigan State bringing down Zion Williamson - on your Monday’ Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

