Leona Maguire misses out on maiden pro win in California

Leona Maguire saw her hopes of a maiden professional victory slip away as she carded a final round of 77 to finish two strokes off the lead in the IOA Championship in California.

Opening rounds of 68 and 69 had given Maguire a one-stroke lead heading into the final day of the Symetra Tour event, which was won last year by Stephanie Meadow.

However, a disastrous start saw Maguire slip down the leaderboard - she bogeyed the second and double-bogeyed the third, before dropping further shots on six, seven and eight.

She steadied the ship after the turn, picking up a shot on the par-three 17th, but the damage had been done, Maguire finishing two behind overall winner Jillian Hollis.

America’s Hollis carded a four over par round of 74 on Sunday but she won the tournament after following a birdie on the 15th with an eagle on the par five 16th.

Those three strokes gained were enough to move her one clear of the joint-second place pairing of compatriot Amy Lee and Paraguay’s Julieta Granada.

Maguire shared fourth place with America’s Jean Reynolds.