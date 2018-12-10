Added Time: Provinces skate to a continental clean sweep

Sonia O’Sullivan reflects on the athletics year, basking in the magic of Mullinalaghta

Updated: about 3 hours ago

 

With the Irish provinces skating to a clean sweep in Europe over the weekend, it’s little surprise that The Irish Times rugby squad are in fine fettle. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in the house to talk mad stats, flag rows and deadly finishes.

And we have some sporting royalty in studio as Sonia O’Sullivan joins us along with Ian O’Riordan to talk about the weekend’s European Cross Country Championships and also to assess the athletics year in general.

Throw in the magic of Mullinalaghta and your Monday couldn’t get off to a better start, all in your Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

