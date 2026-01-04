Man dies after three vehicle collision in Co Longford

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a fatal traffic collision on Saturday evening in which a man died.

The collision, which involved two cars and a van, occurred on the Longford Town side of the N4 after the Edgeworthstown Roundabout about 7pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Another man, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that are believed to have been serious but not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for examination by forensic investigators and diversions were put in place.

An Garda Síochána later issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm on Saturday evening are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 6687 660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.