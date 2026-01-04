Ireland

Man dies after three vehicle collision in Co Longford

An Garda Síochána appealing for witnesses to incident in which another man was injured

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Sun Jan 04 2026 - 00:131 MIN READ

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a fatal traffic collision on Saturday evening in which a man died.

The collision, which involved two cars and a van, occurred on the Longford Town side of the N4 after the Edgeworthstown Roundabout about 7pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Another man, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that are believed to have been serious but not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE

Trump says US will ‘run’ Venezuela after capture of Maduro

Oil tanker pursued by American authorities on course for Irish waters

‘No methodology’ for removing Palestinian flag ‘dropped’ on to Dublin’s Spire

Behind a Dermot Bannon Room to Improve reveal: ‘I haven’t done a glass box for years’

The road was closed for examination by forensic investigators and diversions were put in place.

An Garda Síochána later issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm on Saturday evening are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 6687 660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter