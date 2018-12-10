India draw first blood as they bid for maiden series win in Australia

Virat Kohli’s tourists hold off lower-order fightback to take opening Adelaide Test
Captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin celebrate India’s first Test win over Australia in Adelaide. Photograph: Dave Hunt/EPA

Captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin celebrate India’s first Test win over Australia in Adelaide. Photograph: Dave Hunt/EPA

 

India 250 & 307; Australia 235 & 291: India win by 31 runs.

India held off an Australia fightback to win the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs.

Shaun Marsh’s 60 and lower-order resistance gave the hosts hope of recovering from 115 for five in pursuit of 323.

But Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin finished with three wickets each to dismiss Australia for 291.

Australia started the day requiring 219 runs with six wickets remaining.

Travis Head added just three before he was caught following a short ball from Ishant Sharma.

Marsh kept Australia’s hopes alive by reaching a half-century, but fell when Bumrah found the outside edge, leaving his side on 156 for six.

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins dug deep to take Australia to within 137 runs by lunch, but the captain was caught behind for 41 in just the second over after play resumed.

Mitchell Starc joined Cummins and scored 28 from 44 balls before attempting a slog off Shami and was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Cummins also fell for 28, leaving final pair Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood with a mammoth task.

At times an unlikely win seemed almost within reach as the pair combined for a 32-run stand.

But India clinched the win — and a 1-0 series lead — when Hazlewood edged Ashwin to second slip.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.