India draw first blood as they bid for maiden series win in Australia

India 250 & 307; Australia 235 & 291: India win by 31 runs.

India held off an Australia fightback to win the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs.

Shaun Marsh’s 60 and lower-order resistance gave the hosts hope of recovering from 115 for five in pursuit of 323.

But Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin finished with three wickets each to dismiss Australia for 291.

Australia started the day requiring 219 runs with six wickets remaining.

Travis Head added just three before he was caught following a short ball from Ishant Sharma.

Marsh kept Australia’s hopes alive by reaching a half-century, but fell when Bumrah found the outside edge, leaving his side on 156 for six.

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins dug deep to take Australia to within 137 runs by lunch, but the captain was caught behind for 41 in just the second over after play resumed.

Mitchell Starc joined Cummins and scored 28 from 44 balls before attempting a slog off Shami and was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Cummins also fell for 28, leaving final pair Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood with a mammoth task.

At times an unlikely win seemed almost within reach as the pair combined for a 32-run stand.

But India clinched the win — and a 1-0 series lead — when Hazlewood edged Ashwin to second slip.