Added Time: Leinster get their Sexton-factor back

Get ready for a knock-down drag-out fight in this year’s European Rugby Cup final between unarguably the two best teams in the continent. Leinster had their Sexton-factor back during their impressive win over Toulouse at the Aviva on Sunday, while Saracens ignored the jeers of the crowd to record a comfortable win over Munster on Saturday. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to run the rule over the weekend’s action.

The NFL draft takes place this week but already the off-season has thrown up far more stories than you’d expect, and probably many more than the NFL hierarchy would like. Daniel Comer joins us on the line from Miami to tell us about shock transfers, in-fighting and a bizarre sex scandal.

All that and a look at how BT Sport and Channel 4 covered the Billy Vunipola controversy in their respective broadcasts, in your Added Time podcast, with Pat Nugent and Gavin Cummiskey.

