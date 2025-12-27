Premier League round-up: Arsenal return to summit after edgy victory over Brighton

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with team-mate Declan Rice during the Premier League match against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Arsenal 2 [Odegaard 14; Rutter 52og] Brighton 1 Gomez 64]

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a nervy 2-1 win against Brighton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side started their penultimate match of the year a point back from Manchester City but they were ahead after just 14 minutes when Martin Odegaard fired home his first goal of the season.

Brighton’s Georginio Rutter then headed Declan Rice’s corner into his own net after 52 minutes only for the visitors to haul themselves back into the contest when Diego Gomez lashed home shortly after the hour mark.

David Raya produced a fine diving save to deny Yankuba Minteh with 15 minutes left in what could prove a pivotal stop in Arsenal’s bid for a first league title in two decades.

The win takes Arsenal two points clear of City before they round off the calendar year with a fixture at home to third-placed Aston Villa on Tuesday. Brighton have taken just two points from a possible 15 and have slipped to 12th.

Nottingham Forest 1 [Hutchinson 54] Manchester City 2 [Reijnders 48; Cherki 83]

Rayan Cherki chose a good time to end his Premier League drought as his late strike earned Manchester City a vital 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The France international had not found the net in the league since the opening day of the season, but his 83rd-minute effort ensured Pep Guardiola’s side registered a sixth successive victory.

City had looked like they were going to have to settle for a point as a resolute Forest pegged them back when Omari Hutchinson’s strike cancelled out Tijjani Reijnders’s opener, which was created by Cherki.

But the way City ground out another win was an ominous sign for their title rivals.

Forest will feel hard done by as they matched their opponents throughout the game, only to be undone in the final 10 minutes.

They honoured John Robertson before kick-off, remembering one of their greatest players who died on Christmas Day.

The Scot helped Forest to back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 and was described by Brian Clough as “the Picasso of our game”.

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool 2 [Gravenberch 41, Wirtz 42] Wolves 1 [Bueno 51]

Florian Wirtz finally scored his first goal for Liverpool as he orchestrated what turned into a less-than-comfortable 2-1 win over bottom side Wolves.

A week after registering his first league assist, the Germany international, who had been denied his maiden strike when his effort against Sunderland three weeks ago was ruled an own goal, moved up a level as he pulled the strings for a third-successive league victory.

There will inevitably still be some detractors who will argue a goal against a team who have yet to win this season and have now lost 11 in a row somehow has less value but the £116 million summer signing’s all-round performance pointed to a greater contribution.

Having played one delicious, early through-ball for Hugo Ekitike to hit the post, the 22-year-old made more of the striker returning the favour, showing a calmness and control which epitomises his play by ghosting in between the centre backs to get the ball out from under his feet and poke under Jose Sa.

That came just 89 seconds after Wirtz’s former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong had teed up the opener for Ryan Gravenberch, who broke out Diogo Jota’s crocodile celebration on an emotional afternoon for the late forward’s former two teams.

Brentford 4 [Schade 7, 51, 90+6; Petrovic 39og] Bournemouth 1 [Semenyo 75]

Kevin Schade’s hat-trick inspired Brentford to a thumping 4-1 home win over sorry Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo scored for the Cherries amid speculation over his future, with links to Manchester City intensifying in recent days, but he was overshadowed by Bees attacker Schade at Gtech Community Stadium.

Schade produced a smart seventh-minute opener before a comical own goal by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made it 2-0 before half-time.

A second for Schade followed at the start of the second period and even though Semenyo pulled one back in the 75th minute, Schade had the last word as he headed home in stoppage time to ensure Keith Andrews’s men claimed victory for a sixth time at home in the Premier League this season.

West Ham 0 Fulham 1 [Jimenez 85]

Raul Jimenez deepened West Ham’s relegation worries as Fulham snatched a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium.

The Mexican struck with five minutes remaining, with his second goal in two matches giving Fulham a third straight win.

Manchester City’s lunchtime victory at Nottingham Forest gave the Hammers the chance to cut the gap to 17th place to just two points.

But instead they remain five points adrift of safety after the first of a run of supposedly winnable games, with Brighton and Forest still to come to east London, either side of a trip to rock-bottom Wolves.

Burnley 0 Everton 0

Burnley’s struggles in front of goal were on show once again as Scott Parker’s relegation-threatened side failed to register a shot on target in a poor 0-0 draw against a depleted Everton side.

Burnley had 16 attempts but could not test Jordan Pickford even once, keeping them stuck on just seven home Premier League goals all season – the worst of any side in the division.

It said it all that after Zian Flemming hit the post with a glorious chance in the 90th minute, a debatable offside flag went up against him. To make matters worse Burnley lost captain and Irish international midfielder Josh Cullen to a worrying knee injury early in the second half.

Cullen went to challenge Tim Iroegbunam and had barely hit the ground when he signalled to the bench he was in trouble, grasping his right knee. The Clarets skipper waved away the approaching stretcher crew before gingerly hobbling off.