Munster v Leinster live updates: Interpro derby from Thomond Park

Here is the match preview from Johnny Watterson:

“There will be an element of festive hope from both sides at Thomond Park on Saturday evening. High on Leinster’s wish list is that they begin to play in the fluid, phased way they know they can.

“So far this season, it has only been available in lurches and bursts. Following the 24-20 win over Ulster last time out, head coach Leo Cullen acknowledged that his team, having dug themselves out of a hole for the second week in a row, have had to remodel themselves to fit what’s happening on the pitch.”

[ Munster v Leinster: Festive goodwill parked as hosts steel themselves for backlashOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the URC match between Munster and Leinster, at Thomond Park. Leinster will be looking for revenge after Munster beat them 31-14 in Croke Park a few months ago. That result shocked Leinster and they haven’t quite hit the heights of previous seasons so far in this one, but there would be no better place to get things going for the season than against their old rivals. Lots of big hitters starting for both teams, kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Before that we will have some updates from Connacht v Ulster, which kicked off at 5.30pm, it’s currently scoreless there at the moment.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, T Abrahams; J Crowley, C Casey; M Milne, L Barron, M Ala’alatoa, E Edogbo, T Ahern, T Beirne (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, F Wycherley, P Patterson, D Kelly, J Hodnett.

LEINSTER: C Frawley; T O’Brien, R Ioane, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, J Ryan, M Deegan, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt). Replacements: J McKee, P McCarthy, T Furlong, D Mangan, S Penny, F Gunne, C Tector, A Osborne.

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU).