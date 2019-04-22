Leinster’s Noel Reid to join Geordan Murphy’s Leicester

Back made 120 appearances for the province but will join relegation threatened Tigers

Leinster’s Noel Reid will join Leicester Tigers ahead of next season. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Leinster have announced back Noel Reid will leave the province to join Leicester Tigers next season.

The 28-year-old made 120 appearances for Leinster, after making his debut against Aironi in 2011.

He picked up one Ireland cap, featuring on the tour to Argentina in 2014, but will join the English Premiership side for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Leicester, who are coached by former Ireland international Geordan Murphy, are currently fighting to avoid relegation to the second tier of English rugby.

Ahead of his move, Reid said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here working with brilliant coaches and great players, and playing in front of amazing supporters at the RDS and at the Aviva. So to move away from that is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I’d like to thank my family and friends and all those that have supported me on this journey with Leinster, a journey that really kicked on in school in St Michael’s College and I’m very grateful to all that played a part.

“That being said, I’m very excited to be joining a club like Leicester, with its history and success in the game, and to become a Tigers player next season.

Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Noel has been a hugely important member of the Leinster squad over the last number of seasons, representing the team on 120 occasions to date.

“We all however understand Noel’s motivations for a fresh challenge and we wish him the very best with his move to Leicester.

“Before that we hope to share in some more big days together as we look to finish out the season strongly.”

