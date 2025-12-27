Sam Ewing finishes on the up after whirlwind afternoon of mixed fortunes at Leopardstown

Skylight Hustle ridden by Jack Kennedy on their way to winning the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle after Talk The Talk ridden by Sam Ewing falls at Leopardstown. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Jump racing fortunes are open to fluctuation at the best of times, but jockey Sam Ewing experienced a rare rollercoaster of emotions on day two of Christmas festival action at Leopardstown.

The 21-year-old rider turned the featured €200,000 Paddy Power Chase into a bookies’ benefit as Favori De Champdou sprang a 66-1 shock in the big handicap. The oldest horse in the race made most of the running to continue trainer Gordon Elliott’s red-hot Christmas form.

Having had six winners on St Stephen’s Day – including three at Leopardstown – Elliott saddled four more at the Foxrock track on Saturday and landed the last at Limerick through Cumberland River.

Thanks to Favori De Champdou, the Leopardstown four-timer paid a massive 22,511-1. With his Limerick winner added, the cumulative odds came to a scarcely credible 337,679-1.

But despite even that, it was his jockey’s whirlwind afternoon – where he secured a 12,662-1 treble – that still summed up how turbulent the sport can be.

Having sprung a 20-1 surprise on Elliott’s second-string Hardy Stuff in the opener, Ewing came in for Grade One glory in unfortunate circumstances on board Solness before appearing to lose another top-flight victory when his mount Talk The Talk fell at the last.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained pair were due to be ridden by JJ Slevin, who had been stood down with reported concussion after his mount James’s Gate fell and sustained fatal injuries in the earlier Beginners’ Chase won by Kargese.

Ewing stepped in on Solness, whose Rewards Club Chase victory was a third Grade One success around Leopardstown. He ultimately proved half a length too good for the reigning two-mile champion Marine Nationale to win at 8-1. The bare facts of the Rewards Club Chase outcome were only a fraction of the story though.

Sam Ewing on Solness (left) gets the better of Seán Flanagan on Marine Nationale to win The Paddy`s Rewards Club Steeplechase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

That Marine Nationale got so close to making a winning seasonal debut was remarkable considering a horrendous blunder he made at the second fence. Jockey Seán Flanagan performed a miraculous recovery to stay in the saddle after the horse took off too soon.

It was a rare mistake by Marine Nationale, and the irony was that his market rival, the 6-4 favourite Majborough, was untypically sure-footed. The two market leaders challenged the leader up the straight and Marine Nationale looked at one point that he might pull off the most unlikely of victories.

However, Solness refused to be passed and his win was a timely tonic for his ownership, Brosnan Racing, who on St Stephen’s Day lost their 2024 Galway Hurdle hero Nurburgring in a fatal fall in Leopardstown’s feature race.

“I feel bad for JJ. Sometimes it can be a cruel sport, one man’s loss is another man’s gain, but I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Ewing who’s an integral part of the Elliott team. “Fair play to JJ and Joseph, they told me exactly what to do. They said to do something similar to last year, keep wide, go a good gallop and be positive down to your fences.”

Beaten a nose for the previous day’s King George at Kempton with Banbridge, O’Brien was understandably thinking of his cousin who’d missed out.

“My heart goes out to JJ who was stood down with concussion after the last race. He’s done all the hard work on the horse, but Sam gave him a fantastic ride.

“The horse is as tough as nails, and it was a great race. It was a great run from Marine Nationale after making that mistake early. He’ll come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival, the trainer said.

A famous top-class Ewing double looked all but certain at the last in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle. He’d delivered the four-year-old Talk The Talk to head his boss’s 3-1 favourite Skylight Hustle, only for the horse to overjump and tip over. If Jack Kennedy said that Skylight Hustle “didn’t feel done with” Ewing was entitled to feel his luck had temporarily vanished.

Sam Ewing rides 66-1 shot Favori De Champdou on the way to winning the Paddy Power Steeplechase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Just how temporary it proved to be was underlined in the Paddy Power as Favori De Champdou dominated from the front in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season. The Gigginstown horse ultimately beat his stable companion Search For Glory by over four lengths.

“I can’t believe the way things are going. Sam was good on him and got it easy in front,” Elliott said before referring to his deep reservoir of riding talent. “Jack is first jockey but Sam, Danny [Gilligan] and all the boys are there at home. They have to wait their turn, but it just goes to show when you keep your head down and keep working you get your chances.”

If Kennedy picked the wrong one of Elliott’s horses in both the opener and in the Paddy Power, his judgment was vindicated in the Future Champions with Skylight Hustle, even if luck was on the winner’s side.

“I thought looking at it live that we were beat, but when I looked at the re-run, I wasn’t sure [with] the way my lad galloped from the last to the line,” Elliott said.

“Jack said when he came in ‘I can’t guarantee I would have won but I definitely wasn’t beat’. He said he really liked the way he went from the last to the line. It happened to us yesterday [when El Cairos fell when in front at the last] but that’s why it’s called jump racing,” he added.

Kennedy’s skill looked to be crucial to Bowensonfire coming through late to end a run of placed efforts in a handicap hurdle.

“Jack is riding out of his skin and deserves every bit of luck he is getting. He’s had more knocks than most but he’s coming back stronger and stronger.

“The ride he gave that horse was unbelievable. I was slagging him coming in, that it took him enough goes to figure out how to ride him! He’s a tricky horse but he said he got bumped at the first and ended up a bit wide and it may have suited,” he said.

Alan O’Sullivan emerged on top in the bumper on board Jonathan Sweeney’s Barnahash Mason.