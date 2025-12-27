Rugby

Ulster hold off Connacht’s second-half fightback to take honours in Galway

Ulster number eight Juarno Augustus was forced off with what looked like a serious leg injury

Ulster's Werner Kok celebrates with Josh McKee after scoring a try during the URC game against Connacht at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Sat Dec 27 2025 - 20:061 MIN READ

URC: Connacht 24 Ulster 29

Ulster held off a rousing second-half fightback from Connacht to close out a hard-fought 29-24 win at Dexcom Stadium.

After Ulster outhalf Jack Murphy had been shown an early yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, Connacht took the lead in the 24th minute when Finn Treacy finished off a sweeping passing move down the left.

After Sam Gilbert added a penalty, Ulster turned the match around with two tries from left wing Zac Ward, the second over in the corner during added time, to take a 12-10 lead into the break.

There was a flashpoint early in the second half with several players involved in a melee after a clash between Connacht centre Bundee Aki and Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey, which resulted in both men being shown a yellow card.

Ulster extended their lead in the 47th minute when Werner Kok raced clear before they were awarded a penalty try in the corner and Connacht had Joe Joyce sent to the sinbin.

After Ulster number eight Juarno Augustus was forced off with what looked like a serious leg injury, Connacht hauled themselves back into the match through a converted try from Sean Jansen and then replacement Matthew Devine crashed over with three minutes left – but Murphy slotted over a late penalty to make sure of the win.

