Ireland

Teenager killed after tractor crashes in Co Clare

Gardaí close road for investigation and appeal for witnesses

The crash happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The crash happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sat Dec 27 2025 - 20:061 MIN READ

A 16-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on the R458 at Bunnahow, north of Crusheen, just before 2pm on Saturday.

“The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

READ MORE

Munster v Leinster live updates: Interpro derby from Thomond Park

Twenty years ago, The Irish Times tried to predict 2025. It got quite a few things right

A year with no gangland gun murders: How one Dublin attack ‘changed everything’

Gerry Kelly named as ‘dominant figure’ of 1996 IRA leadership in Garda security document

“The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

They said the teenager had been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

So far this year, a total of 186 people have died on the State’s roads this year, garda figures to December 23rd show. The figure for the same period in 2024 was 167.

On Christmas day a man died when his e-scooter was in collision with a car in Waterford city.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Co Clare to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R458 between Gort and Crusheen about the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter