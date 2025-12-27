Teenager killed after tractor crashes in Co Clare

The crash happened shortly before 2pm on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A 16-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on the R458 at Bunnahow, north of Crusheen, just before 2pm on Saturday.

“The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

“The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

They said the teenager had been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

So far this year, a total of 186 people have died on the State’s roads this year, garda figures to December 23rd show. The figure for the same period in 2024 was 167.

On Christmas day a man died when his e-scooter was in collision with a car in Waterford city.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Co Clare to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R458 between Gort and Crusheen about the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.