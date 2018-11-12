Added Time: Gordon D’Arcy looks ahead as the All Blacks loom

It’s only Monday but already All Blacks week is off to a flier with Steve Hansen stirring the pot over whether or not Conor Murray is going to play on Saturday. Gavin Cummiskey spent his Sunday evening hanging out with the New Zealand coach and refusing to take his bait.

Gerry Thornley and Gordon D’Arcy join us to break down the win over Argentina and look ahead to Saturday’s showdown at the Aviva. We talk greedy Kiwis, Irish imperfections and whether or not England were robbed at Twickenham.

The Irish soccer team play Northern Ireland on Thursday on the 25th anniversary of the dramatic night in Windsor Park when the two countries met in a vital World Cup qualifier during one of the most harrowing periods of the Troubles. Michael Walker and Emmet Malone join us to revisit a night of unheralded tension in Belfast in 1993.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast