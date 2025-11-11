New recruit Kevin O’Toole ready to be of service in Ireland’s remaining World Cup qualifiers

Of all the unlikely scenarios during Ireland’s sometimes unimaginative efforts to negotiate a ticket to North America next summer, parachuting Kevin O’Toole in from New York was the creative plot twist nobody predicted.

Ireland’s latest international call-up carries a name that might as well have been taken directly from a Seán O’Casey play but he speaks with a lilt more commonly heard on the avenues around Broadway.

And if international football is the big show, then O’Toole has been plucked from the wings to land centre stage for what could be Ireland’s final scene in attempting to qualify for the World Cup.

“I’m elated at the call-up. I’ve been in discussions with the head coach for about a year now, and it was just a matter of getting all the paperwork done and sorted,” said the 26-year-old New York City FC player after his trip across the Atlantic.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here, especially for these huge matches we have coming up. I’m just buzzing to be in with the guys and get acquainted with everyone.”

O’Toole qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather, Eric, who emigrated from Dún Laoghaire to the US in 1958.

The family connections remain strong with the old country. This is no slapdash marriage of convenience. O’Toole knows Ireland, has holidayed here several times, smacked golf balls down the fairways at The K Club and Doonbeg. Plus his sister, Jillian, has played for Treaty United in the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division since 2024, captaining the Limerick side this season.

“I was here in the summer watching a match with her. I’ve always loved my visits here, I’ve been back quite a bit,” O’Toole added. “I was here to play golf in the winter of 2023 – it was a bit blustery and cold, but it was a lot of fun.

“It’s just an honour to represent Ireland and honour my grandfather’s memory. This was always a dream of mine, to represent this country and to do it for my grandfather.

“We’ve got really strong Irish roots and connections. [I’ve] always been a proud descendant of an Irish man, and he’s always instilled those values in us. I’m just really happy to be representing this country.

“I’ve been thinking about [my grandfather] a lot since the call-up. I just feel like he’s been doing his service from above for me, to get me this opportunity.

“My dad is super proud, my mom is super proud, and I just want to do a good job for them because they’ve invested so much in my career process. That’s the goal now.”

O’Toole operates primarily at left back for New York and his inclusion in the Ireland squad has been expedited by injuries and suspensions to several players, including Robbie Brady, Ryan Manning and Callum O’Dowda.

“I recognise the importance of these two matches that we have coming up and I don’t take it lightly,” said O’Toole.

“Obviously, there have been injuries in the group in the position that I play. So, I understand that my moment might come sooner than I’d expect.

“I’m just trying to be as focused as I can over these next two days to prepare myself for that opportunity. I think some of the qualities I bring are big energy, box-to-box as a wing back. I can go 1v1 in the dribble and get back and defend as well, so I think being box-to-box and having that bit of energy is one of my biggest qualities.”

O’Toole, who namechecks Brady’s goal against Italy at Euro 2016 as one of his favourite memories watching Ireland, has been keeping a close eye on the current World Cup qualification campaign from the US.

With just two games remaining in the campaign, Ireland are running out of chances to pick up points and keep the dream of qualification alive.

“The Portugal match is going to be a huge challenge but I think all the guys are really up for it. There’s been a great momentum and buzz in the group. We all believe, we all feel that we can get the job done and find a way to qualify.”

Having already tested himself against Lionel Messi in the MLS, O’Toole might now get the chance to go up against Ronaldo on Thursday. He has made 32 appearances for New York City this season, predominantly at left back, and has scored one goal.

His fiancee, Emma Davis, is travelling over for Thursday night’s game, while his sister is also among his family members making the trip to Dublin.

“Obviously, it’s not super traditional integrating a new player at this point in a qualification campaign, I’m aware of that,” O’Toole added.

“But the coaching staff have been super supportive in bringing me on-board really quickly, and the guys in the squad have been unbelievable as well in supporting me and welcoming me into the group.

“I think just leaning on their experience and absorbing as much as I can is the best I can do to be prepared.”