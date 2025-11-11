Shane Lowry welcomes 10-year DP World Tour title sponsorship extension

Shane Lowry has welcomed the 10-year extension of the title sponsorship of the DP World Tour by the multinational logistics company after the agreement was announced ahead of the Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Offaly man focused much of his season on the PGA Tour in his quest to make the European team for this year’s Ryder Cup, at which he played a huge role in retaining the trophy.

Lowry – who is in the limited field this week as a member of Luke Donald’s team at Bethpage, a special category aside from the leading 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings – was effusive in his response to the news of Dubai-based DP World’s title sponsorship extension to 2035.

“It’s amazing when you’re part of something that has companies like DP World involved, and to see them put their trust and support in the tour, in our tour, is great. And obviously for all of us out here, but most notably the younger players, to have big companies on board and investing in our tour all the time is very, very important. I’m very happy that they have done it.

“We’re very lucky on the DP World Tour. We get to go and travel to a lot of different places all around the world. We get to go to Asia, India, here in Dubai and experience different cultures and different people, and seeing what the world is all about,” Lowry said.

“It’s a great tour and I love being a part of it and I love playing on it.”