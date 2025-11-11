Kerry man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of his mother

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a 55-year-old Kerry man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his mother at her home in Killarney three years ago.

Billy Burns (55) of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, is charged with murdering Miriam Burns (75), on a date unknown between August 12th and 15th, 2022, both dates inclusive, at an address in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

Mr Burns was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday and replied “not guilty by reason of insanity” when the murder charge was put to him.

Before empanelling the 12 jurors, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor told the jury pool that the trial is expected to conclude by the end of next week but could extend one or two days beyond that.

File photograph of Billy Burns, pictured at Killarney District Court in 2023. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions is Sean Guerin SC with Ronan Prendergast BL, she said, while Mr Burns will be represented in the case by Anthony Sammon SC with barrister Kate O’Connell.

She told the panel that the property in Ardshanavooley where the murder is alleged to have taken place was Miriam Burns’s home address and that Ms Burns was the mother of the accused man.

The judge said Mr Burns is a native of County Kerry and had been living in or around Killarney. She told the jury pool he had had worked casually as a waiter some years ago.

Ms Justice O’Connor advised potential jurors that it would be preferable that those living in Killarney or with strong local connections not sit on the jury.

A jury of eight men and four women were sworn in to hear the trial.

After the jury was empanelled, Ms Justice O’Connor warned the 12 jurors not to carry out any research of their own or engage in social media in any way.

She thanked the jurors for making themselves available and asked them to return at 11am on Wednesday morning.