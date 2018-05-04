Added Time: Giro d’Italia and its overload of controversy

Miguel Delaney explains why Real Madrid and Liverpool aren’t really that good

 

The Giro d’Italia comes this year with an overload of controversy attached. Cycling writer Shane Stokes tells us why he has decided against attending the start of the race in Israel and fills us in on the doping row surrounding Chris Froome and Team Sky.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have found their way to the Champions League final, yet somehow a consensus has built up that neither team is really all that good. Miguel Delaney joins us to drill down into why this might be so and also to lament the sad end to the road for Arsene Wenger.

Also in the mix we have the start of the Gaelic football championships, the return of the Sunday Game and the poker playing magazine writer who might just have found the way out for the rest of us.

All this in your bank holiday weekend Added Time Podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

