Added Time: Behind the scenes with The Sunday Game

Play the music, play the games. The summer is with us and that means The Sunday Game. An Irish institution, it’s 40 years old this season and there’s a new presenter in the chair.

Joanne Cantwell and programmer editor Rory O’Neill are in studio to bring us behind the scenes of the country’s biggest GAA show. What happens when there’s a big upset like Carlow beating Kildare and you’ve only sent one camera and no commentator? Why do people in every county think they’re biased against them? And will they be attaching electrodes to Joe Brolly anytime soon?

All this on your bank holiday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

