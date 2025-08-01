Newcastle reject Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak

Newcastle have rejected a formal bid from Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak, with the Premier League champions’ offer way below their £150 million (€173 million) valuation of the forward.

Liverpool’s first official offer for the Sweden international is believed to have been for less than the £120 million (€138 million) suggested when Richard Hughes, sporting director at Anfield, made an informal inquiry a fortnight ago. Newcastle value their prized asset at a British transfer record £150 million and remain reluctant to sell the 25-year-old.

Isak’s stance since Hughes’ inquiry, however, has encouraged Liverpool to step up their pursuit of the player. The club have spent almost £300 million (€345 million) so far this summer, including a £79 million (€91 million) deal to sign long-time Newcastle target Hugo Ekitiké. But with £190 million (€219 million) recouped in sales since Hughes arrived in June 2024, plus healthy revenues from their title triumph and return to the Champions League, Liverpool are in a position to break their transfer record for a second time this summer after signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100 million (€115 million) in June.

Isak did not travel on Newcastle’s preseason tour of Asia. Newcastle attributed his absence to a minor thigh injury, but the striker has also informed the club that he wishes to explore his options this summer and has been training at former club Real Sociedad this week. There has also been no progress on a new contract for Isak at Newcastle.

Isak, signed from Sociedad for £60 million (€69 million) in 2022, still has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park. Newcastle have insisted he is not for sale but have been attempting to sign other top-level strikers this summer, so far without success. – Guardian