Added Time: Are the Dubs a shoo-in for four-in-a-row?

It’s All-Ireland football final weekend and the mood is curiously downbeat. Is it a foregone conclusion? Are the Dubs a shoo-in for four-in-a-row? Have Tyrone very much going for them other than a sneaky feeling Mickey Harte will come up with something?

Darragh Ó Sé and Seán Moran join us to pick through a final that everyone seems to have made their mind up on already.

Summer’s gone. Kaput. Past tense. How do we know? We know because Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to chat about the new rugby season. How do Leinster top the perfect season? How do Ulster survive the departure of a full back-line? How will Andy Friend lift Connacht? Who has made better signings than Munster? (Spoiler Alert: Nobody).

There’s also a mad finish to the All-Ireland under-21 hurling final, an even madder finish to the Kerry hurling final and almost no mention of the Pope.

