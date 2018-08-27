Added Time: Are the Dubs a shoo-in for four-in-a-row?

Darragh Ó Sé, Seán Moran, Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are all in studio

 

It’s All-Ireland football final weekend and the mood is curiously downbeat. Is it a foregone conclusion? Are the Dubs a shoo-in for four-in-a-row? Have Tyrone very much going for them other than a sneaky feeling Mickey Harte will come up with something?

Darragh Ó Sé and Seán Moran join us to pick through a final that everyone seems to have made their mind up on already.

Summer’s gone. Kaput. Past tense. How do we know? We know because Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to chat about the new rugby season. How do Leinster top the perfect season? How do Ulster survive the departure of a full back-line? How will Andy Friend lift Connacht? Who has made better signings than Munster? (Spoiler Alert: Nobody).

There’s also a mad finish to the All-Ireland under-21 hurling final, an even madder finish to the Kerry hurling final and almost no mention of the Pope.

Podcast

All this in your Monday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent. Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.