Ireland's weekend weather will see a mix of sun and showers. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Passing showers but overall dry conditions are expected this weekend before “warmer” days arrive next week, according to Met Éireann.

While Friday will have a damp and drizzly start, it is set to brighten up with sunny spells and well-scattered showers in the afternoon amid highs of 17 to 22 degrees.

Most areas will be dry on Friday night with clear spells, though some showers are expected to feed into western counties.

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers are expected on Saturday, with the “odd heavy one later in the day.” Highs of 16 to 21 degrees are forecast.

Showery rain is expected to move into northern and western areas on Saturday night.

A day of sunny spells and scattered showers is also forecast for Sunday, with northern areas likely to see some longer spells of rain.

Highs of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast while Sunday night is expected to be largely dry and clear, though isolated showers will affect Ulster, the forecaster said.

Monday is set to start off with sunny spells before cloudy conditions develop, leading to scattered showers, with western counties in particular likely to see “damp or wet” conditions. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees are forecast for Monday.

Although some patchy and light rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, dry conditions overall with some spells of hazy sunshine are forecast.

The midweek is set to be “warmer too,” according to Met Éireann, with temperatures “widely climbing into the low 20s”.