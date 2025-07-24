France to recognise Palestinian state in September, says Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron has said his country will formally recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

France will recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding that he hoped it would help bring peace to the region.

Mr Macron, who announced the decision on X, published a letter sent to Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas confirming France’s intention to become the first major western power to recognise a Palestinian state.

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine,” Mr Macron said.

“I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly next September.”

France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, will become the first major western country to recognise a Palestinian state, potentially giving greater momentum to a movement so far dominated by smaller nations that are generally more critical of Israel.

The decision is likely to spark anger in Israel and Washington.

In a diplomatic cable in June, the United States said it opposed any steps that would unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state.

France’s foreign minister is co-hosting a conference at the UN next week about a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Fidèle à son engagement historique pour une paix juste et durable au Proche-Orient, j’ai décidé que la France reconnaîtra l’État de Palestine.



J’en ferai l’annonce solennelle à l’Assemblée générale des Nations unies, au mois de septembre prochain.… pic.twitter.com/7yQLkqoFWC — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

Last month, Mr Macron expressed his “determination to recognise the state of Palestine”, and he has pushed for a broader movement toward a two-state solution, in parallel with recognition of Israel and its right to defend itself. – Reuters, additional reporting by AP