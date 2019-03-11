Added Time: Are Ireland back on track? And is Ole the right man for the job?

Back on track, sort of, for Ireland at the weekend, with two late French tries taking the gloss off an otherwise dominant afternoon. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to break down Joe Schmidt’s last ever Six Nations game at the Aviva and to look ahead to the showdown with Wales this coming Saturday.

Manchester United’s incredible win in Paris last weekend looks to have copper fastened Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hold on the manager’s job - or at least made it close to a certainty that he will get it. Patrick Madden from our online staff was in the Parc des Princes last Wednesday and reckons it’s the right call for the club. We’re not so sure . . .

We also have some deep hurling chat and, given the week that’s in it, a Lucky 15 to follow over the cliff on Day One at Cheltenham.

All in your Monday edition of Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

