Manchester United hoping 13 proves lucky for some

Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference during the week after confirming he would be stepping down as US head coach to take up the Manchester United top job. Photograph: PA

Number: 13

That’s how many managers Manchester United have now appointed (permanent and interim) since Alex Ferguson retired 13 years ago. The succession’s going well.

Quote

“He is a dictator. People from Fifa tell me that no one has the right to go up in the elevator with him. He is ‘untouchable’. He no longer knows limits. Perhaps he should be sent to a psychiatrist.” – Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter paying tribute to his successor, Gianni Infantino.

(After)lifelong support

The Guardian had news during the week that supporters of Barcelona “will soon be able to cheer on the club from beyond the grave”. They are offering 26,000 “niches” in their columbarium in their new Memorial FC Barcelona building where “fans can deposit their ashes after their own final whistle has blown”.

Incidentally, out of curiosity we looked up the origins of the word columbarium – it’s the Latin for ‘pigeon-house’. Curious.

Barcelona's columbarium, which will store the ashes of deceased supporters ... at a price.

So, is all of this for free? Don’t be daft. Prices range from around €2,500 and can go close enough to €10,000. There are lots of added extras you can opt for, like paying for your urn to be at eye-level on their niche walls, rather than having your beloveds needing a step ladder to view it. That’ll set you back another €200.

The catch is that your ashes will only be stored for 10, 25 or 50 years – so, a not unreasonable (and slightly nervous) question is: what do they do with them then if no one collects them? Well, if you pay another €1,800, they’ll move your urn to their Ara Communitaria, “the Memorial’s shared space”. If you don’t? You dread to think, really.

Word of mouth

“I asked him what he was scared of and he said he’s claustrophobic, he doesn’t like rats, he doesn’t like snakes and he doesn’t like heights. So I said, ‘apart from that, you’re going to be all right then?’” – Alan Shearer left wondering about the wisdom of Wayne Rooney’s decision to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

Wayne Rooney, a contestant on this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images.

“The investigation covered 2009 to 2018. In 2009, I played for Bryne under-nines. In 2010, the under-10s; in 2011, the under-11s; in 2012, the under-12s; in 2013, the under-13s. Shall we continue? We don’t need the whole list.” – Erling Haaland pointing out that he was elsewhere when Manchester City were getting up to no good.

“In 2014, the under-14s; 2015, the under-15s and the national team, then the under-16s. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne’s first team, second team and youth team. In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde.” – Erling Haaland continues with the whole list of his previous movements.

‘Some loyalties last a lifetime’

While we were intensively researching Barcelona’s generous urn-storing offer, we hit upon an Australian business called Identity Urns, which creates handcrafted cremation urns out of actual balls from all kinds of sports – like Aussie Rules, basketball, American football and proper football. Why? Because “for a lifelong supporter, a plain urn never feels right”.

The list of clubs they cover is predictable enough – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Celtic, Rangers, and the usual Premier League suspects. But, intriguingly, they also make cremation urns for supporters of ... Hartlepool United.

“Some loyalties last a lifetime. For a Hartlepool United supporter, it’s the anticipation before kick-off and standing by your club through every high and low.” And seeing as they’re currently in the relegation zone of the National League, England’s fifth tier, there have been quite a few lows.

The balls can be made from four types of material, including a metal one for “outdoor use”, which you’d hope doesn’t involve taking it to the park for a kick-about. You can have your loved one’s name engraved on the urn/ball that features the Hartlepool crest and is stored in a glass display case. And it sits on a plinth that reads “Never Say Die”. Except... well... Oh, no matter.

More word of mouth

“Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out! We can’t take it any more!” – How peeved is Romario with Carlo Ancelotti after Brazil’s friendly defeat by Japan? Quite a bit.

“He is what we call an externally-referenced person. Ultimately, he presents as a positive, noble and consistent person who cares. He could be exactly what Manchester United need.” – Yes, The Sun employed a body language expert to analyse Mauricio Pochettino during that tearful press conference.

“During the transfer window, he’s asking about the team every day. ‘How is the team? How are you? How are we going to play some players? How are we going to do?’” – Unai Emery on being pestered by an Aston Villa fan (Britain’s Prince William).

Gifted goal

This effort from Barrow goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom against Gateshead is being hailed as a goal of the season candidate.

🚨 GOALKEEPER GOAL 🚨



BARROW KEEPER BEN WINTERBOTTOM FROM WAY INTO HIS OWN HALF 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/0SA3fKcOiD — National League on DAZN (@DAZN_NationalLg) November 14, 2026

Alas, you’d be fearing the Dubious Goals Panel might just award it to poor old Max Thompson, the Gateshead goalie.