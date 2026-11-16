Ireland have ‘good chance’ to end chaotic Nations League campaign on a high against Kosovo

Dara O'Shea and Caoimhín Kelleher after the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 defeat against Austria in Linz on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland’s chaotic Nations League campaign concludes against Kosovo on Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium, when three points will nudge Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team into a promotion playoff next March against opposition from League A.

Austria have already secured a place in the top tier as winners of Group B3 following the 1-0 defeat of Ireland in Linz on Saturday night. Kosovo will finish second in the table should they avoid defeat in Dublin.

“The key message after this game is that we need to have the same energy, the same positivity, and the same belief in what we’re doing when we play Kosovo in two days,” Hallgrímsson said on Saturday night.

If Ireland can manage a second win from their six Nations League games, they will go into the Euro 2028 qualifying draw in Belfast on December 6th as a second seed.

Back in the time before Budapest, Prague and Debrecen, when the Icelandic coach was introduced to FAI season ticket holders at the Aviva Stadium in August 2024, his use of the word “bastard” saw him splashed across the sports pages.

To give a bit of context, Hallgrímsson’s use of the word came after his initial research into the players he was inheriting were “maybe a little bit too nice”.

“Sometimes you need a bastard in your team,” he said. “I’m looking for him.”

He has found a few. Dara O’Shea – more so than Ireland captain Nathan Collins, who is a doubt for Tuesday after injuring his knee in Austria – has become the side’s defensive linchpin.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with Troy Parrott after the defeat to Austria. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It was the Ipswich Town skipper who baited Cristiano Ronaldo into a red card for elbowing him 12 months ago. And on Saturday, the Dubliner’s willingness to fling himself into duels should have led to the sending off of Sasa Kalajdzic and Romano Schmid.

“It wasn’t with bad intention,” Kalajdzic told RTÉ after he avoided sanction for elbowing O’Shea before he scored the match-winning goal. “I told [O’Shea] that and he said ‘I just felt your elbow’. Obviously, I didn’t do it on purpose.”

Hallgrímsson did not see Kalajdzic and O’Shea’s coming together, but he was clear-eyed about Schmid’s booking for a foul in the 30th minute.

“I thought it was a red card,” the Ireland manager said.

On Hallgrímsson’s watch, Iceland overachieved at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, mainly by being solid in defence with big bodies causing havoc at set pieces.

What has eluded Hallgrímsson’s Ireland is set-piece solidity. Remember, it was Czech captain Ladislav Krejcí who beat O’Shea at the front post from a corner to force Ireland into a penalty shoot-out during last March’s World Cup playoff.

The decisive moment against Austria came from failure to clear a corner before Kalajdzic held off James Abankwah to bundle the ball into the Irish net.

Still, Hallgrímsson can highlight more positives than negatives. The risky decision to start four natural attacking players in Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Jack Moylan and Finn Azaz, repositioned as a holding midfielder, almost paid off in Linz.

Finn Azaz in action against Austria. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It was Azaz’s composure and pass that almost led to an equaliser by Parrott, who drew a fine save from Alexander Schlager, before Idah blasted the rebound over the crossbar.

“I think everyone who started the game did well,” said Hallgrímsson. “They definitely did all we asked them to do.”

As much as Moylan was unearthed by the Ireland management last summer, when he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Grenada before his elevation to the Championship with Cardiff City, Azaz being shifted to midfield feels like the most astute tactical innovation.

“We asked Finn to do this role against Austria at the Aviva. Austria overload the ball all the time, you need his creativity to play through the press.

“That is his strength as a footballer, he can make decisions and he has the technique to exit the ball into the correct place.

“It was probably unfair to play him there, without a lot of time to prepare at the Aviva, but he knew what to do. I will look at it again, but he knows exactly what to do now.”

Following a dismal performance against Kosovo in September to lose 1-0 in Pristina, Hallgrímsson is set to alter Ireland’s approach on Tuesday.

“The main difference between [Kosovo and Austria] is in possession,” he said. “Kosovo are careful in the build-up, they do not go quickly forward, they move the ball slower with more passes up the pitch, and they are really quick getting back and filling spaces.

“But the energy level, the pressing and the attacking, it was totally different now than it was in Kosovo, so hopefully we can mirror this performance. If we do, we have a good chance of winning in the Aviva.”