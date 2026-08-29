Sport

Troy Parrott to make first La Liga start for Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini’s side away to Levante in 4pm kick-off

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini with Troy Parrott as he prepares to make his debut for the club in their La Liga win over Valencia on Tuesday. Photograph: Manuel Blondeau/Inpho
Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini with Troy Parrott as he prepares to make his debut for the club in their La Liga win over Valencia on Tuesday. Photograph: Manuel Blondeau/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Sat Aug 29 2026 - 14:591 MIN READ

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott is set to make his first start for Real Betis later today.

The Dubliner, who signed for Manuel Pellegrini’s side last week following a deal reportedly worth €20 million, has been named in the starting XI for their away fixture against Levante in La Liga.

The game in Valencia kicks off at 4pm Irish time.

Parrott made his first appearance for the Spanish club earlier this week, coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 away win over Valencia.

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Sprung from the bench in the 70th minute, the 24-year-old quickly made his presence felt, pulling a shot wide before being involved in the build-up to Pablo García 83th-minute winner.

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Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times