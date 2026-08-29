Troy Parrott to make first La Liga start for Real Betis

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott is set to make his first start for Real Betis later today.
The Dubliner, who signed for Manuel Pellegrini’s side last week following a deal reportedly worth €20 million, has been named in the starting XI for their away fixture against Levante in La Liga.
The game in Valencia kicks off at 4pm Irish time.
Parrott made his first appearance for the Spanish club earlier this week, coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 away win over Valencia.
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Sprung from the bench in the 70th minute, the 24-year-old quickly made his presence felt, pulling a shot wide before being involved in the build-up to Pablo García 83th-minute winner.