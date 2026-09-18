Heimir Hallgrímsson walks a tightrope at conference, with media’s focus far from football

At the end of more than 35 minutes of media questions at his squad announcement for the upcoming Nations League games against Israel, Kosovo, and Austria, Heimir Hallgrímsson returned to the door of the main media room and asked his press officer whether it was time to start the football press conference.

This was not a normal squad announcement, but this is not a normal international window.

Irish manager squad announcements are usually banal enterprises, wherein the media pepper questions about the players who have been included with queries about some who have been left out. They are the primary theatres in which the press champion some excluded player as our latest wrongly exiled star. If they are overshadowed by anything, it is usually the convulsions of dysfunction into which they FAI regularly lapse.

It was evident from the moment Hallgrímsson walked into the press room on Thursday that this announcement would be very different. He took his usual seat before the TV cameras and assembled journalists, but in a break with protocol, the advertising board that bears the logos of the FAI’s many sponsors was not standing behind him. This is part of the FAI’s minimalist approach to these games, with their social media activity also set to be vastly curtailed. They want to draw as little attention to those involved in the games as possible.

Hallgrímsson began with a monologue that stuck solely to football. He reflected on the success of the summer friendlies and ran through his squad selection, heading off some of our questions regarding absent players. He also highlighted why it is worth doing well in the forthcoming Nations League games, as finishing in the top two in the group will mean being in the second pot for the Euro 2028 qualifier draw later this year. These introductory remarks are a standard practice for Hallgrímsson, so it’s not the case he felt it was suddenly appropriate this week.

The Israel talk began with the questions, and Hallgrímsson revealed he had spoken to each of his players individually about their feelings on playing the games. “Obviously we have different opinions and different strengths of opinions,” he said, “and without going into individuals, none of us feel comfortable playing these games. But once we have decided to play them, we all stick together and play as one.

“We want to represent Ireland with the best games and performances as we can. That’s the agreement between all of us. We don’t all share the same opinion and that’s just human nature.”

The questions continued in a subsequent interview with the written press, eight minutes into which Hallgrímsson’s press officer made an unsuccessful attempt to steer the questions to football. Hallgrímsson, to his credit, continued to field all questions.

Heimir Hallgrímsson mostly spoke with his customary, calm assurance. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We are all different, I feel a little uncomfortable talking about this as my background is not the same as yours,” he said. “I just don’t have the depth of how you process things on this. I am really happy for [director of football] John Martin to speak yesterday about these things, and tomorrow David Courell will have another meeting on these issues. Hopefully I can do as much thinking, talking and focusing on the football side rather than all of those things.

“As you understand, my job here is football, and I need to be focused on football. The less noise for me the better and the less noise for the players, they are more likely to perform better on the pitch.”

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That Martin and Courell are fronting up this week is a belated show of leadership from the FAI, given Courell and president Paul Cooke scarpered from the scene and left Hallgrímsson to field all the questions when Ireland first drew Israel in February. On Thursday, Hallgrímsson mostly spoke with his customary, calm assurance, though there were moments in which he did appear uncomfortable.

He does worry about saying the wrong thing, and perhaps his clumsy comment in May that Ireland would seek to “win this game against them, win this war” is still playing on his mind. His anxieties are heightened by the fact he primarily thinks in Icelandic, and translates his thoughts to English. Ultimately, for many of the Irish fans opposed to these games, there is no such thing as “the right thing” to say in a context such as this.

There was a single football question at the end of his briefing with the written press, with confirmation that Dara O’Shea will captain Ireland for these games with Nathan Collins and Séamus Coleman absent. Given the captain’s front-facing role, it feels a dubious honour for the two-and-a-half weeks ahead.

A standard journalist trope of these press events is to describe the mood in the camp. In this instance, the mood is uptight, foreboding and willing all of this to be over soon.