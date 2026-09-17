Troy Parrott returns to action as Real Betis jump to third in La Liga

Troy Parrott in action for Real Betis against Getafe at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville. Photograph: Gabriel Colchero/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ireland striker Troy Parrott returned to action for Real Betis on Thursday evening, included in the starting XI for their La Liga clash against Getafe.

Having been an unused sub in the Verdiblancos’ 2-1 win away to Villareal on Monday, the 24-year-old made his third start for Manuel Pellegrini’s side against 15th-place Getafe.

The Dubliner was in early action, almost bagging a wonder goal inside five minutes. Pouncing on a stray Getafe pass on the halfway line, Parrott lobbed a long shot over David Soria, the goalkeeper only just managing to deny the goal with a fingertip save at full stretch.

What a hit from Parrott! So close to scoring from miles out! 🤯#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/IGCOcwxIfv — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) September 17, 2026

Despite Betis’ dominance, the home side struggled to make it count, Antony twice blazing shots over the crossbar. They finally went ahead through Abde Ezzalzouli’s 45th-minute strike, Parrott in the role of supplier.

Playing out of their own half, Abde took the ball in the midfield, finding Antony on the run up the wing. Coming through the centre, Parrott received the pass at the edge of the box, sending it back across the goal to the waiting Abde, who buried it low past Soria.

Troy Parrott plays his part as Real Betis take the lead! 🔥



He provides the cutback for Abde Ezzalzouli who finishes to make it 1-0 🌴 pic.twitter.com/4MmCwkPspd — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) September 17, 2026

With Getafe sitting deep, Betis were frustrated in their hunt for a second – Parrott, Isco and Abde all making way midway through the second half as Pellegrini looked to shake up his attack.

But there was no further goal to be had to the final whistle, the hosts holding on for the 1-0 win after surviving a late charge from Getafe.

The result saw Betis up to third in La Liga, level on 15 points with second-place Real Madrid but trailing on goal difference. Barcelona, with wins from each of their six games so far, lead on 18 points.

Parrott provided the winner when Betis played Real Madrid a fortnight ago, coming off the bench to score in his first home outing at Estadio La Cartuja, the first defeat of the season for José Mourinho’s side.