Some Ireland players ‘feel really uncomfortable’ about Israel matches, says Hallgrímsson

Heimir Hallgrímsson began his press conference in Abbotstown on Thursday morning with a seven-minute presentation where he emphasised the importance of fulfilling the Nations League matches against Israel.

The Republic of Ireland manager subsequently admitted that he is “not clear what the sanction would be” from Uefa for boycotting the games at neutral venues in Hungary on September 27th and Serbia on October 4th.

Uefa regulations state that forfeiture of Nations League fixtures can lead to further disciplinary measures where “deemed appropriate” with any loss of payments “depending on the gravity of the circumstances”.

“I think it is dangerous not to play,” Hallgrímsson said. “We are hosting a Euros here in 2028. What if Israel is in our group in the Euros?”

Some of the players “feel really uncomfortable” about having to fulfil the games, he said, while standing over his previous assertion that Israel should be banned for the same reason Russia are suspended by Fifa and Uefa.

Hallgrímsson has decided to omit Séamus Coleman and Robbie Brady, at least until the veteran fullbacks find new clubs, but the Icelander made it clear that Coleman will eventually become a coach and that he intends to bring the 37-year-old into the November camp.

“Séamus will be with us in the future, hopefully as a player,” said Hallgrímsson. “His intention is to play, he is keeping fit but he hasn’t been training with a club or with a team.

“We felt, together, it was more his decision that it was appropriate he would sit out this one.”

Hallgrímsson may regret that decision as Coleman’s ability to cogently communicate with his team-mates and the media would have been helpful as Ireland travel from the Kosovo tie in Pristina to Hungary, back to the Aviva Stadium to face Austria on October 1st, and finally the second Israel tie in Serbia on October 4th.

Ipswich skipper Dara O’Shea will replace the injured Nathan Collins (calf) as captain having filled the role against Grenada last summer.

Ireland's Dara O'Shea waits to lead his side out against Grenada. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI have not disclosed if they have had talks with the Israel FA around match protocols, with Uefa yet to receive any special requests.

“We haven’t had that discussion,” Hallgrímsson said. “When we come in [on Monday] we need to focus on the Kosovo match just because of the limited time we have.

“The details around shaking hands and that stuff will come down to the players.”

Liam Kitching is the latest English-born, Irish-qualified player to be selected while Owen Elding, the former Sligo Rovers attacker, is set to win his first cap. Bosun Lawal is named as a midfielder, rather than in defence, alongside Harvey Vale and Jayson Molumby as Josh Cullen inches back from knee surgery.

“I hope so,” said Hallgrímsson when asked if Lawal can establish himself in midfield. “But he is injured. We rate him so highly that we feel it is necessary that we have him around the squad.”

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Sammie Szmodics is overlooked but Rocco Vata returns to the set-up after an injury lay-off.

The Israel squad, named by head coach Ran Ben-Shimon, includes the Arab-Israeli wing back Anan Khalaili, who has started the season well at Crystal Palace, where he works alongside Ireland assistant coach Paddy McCarthy.

“We are all different, we all come from different places,” Hallgrímsson said. “I feel a little uncomfortable talking about Israel as my background is not the same [as Irish people]. I don’t have the depth about how you process it.

“I am really happy that John Martin and David Courell are speaking to the media about all these things so I am not the only one speaking on behalf of the FAI.

“Hopefully I can focus on the football side. The less the noise for me and the players the better they are likely to perform on the pitch.”

There are continuing and very public problems in the Kosovo camp ahead of their opening match against Ireland in Pristina next Thursday as a number of top players have pulled out of the squad in solidarity with Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani.

“After 10 years, seven as captain,” said Rrahmani, “I will not be part of the Kosovo squad as long as the FKK is led by its current individuals.”

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)

Ireland’s Nations League fixtures

Thursday, September 24th

Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Pristina, 7.45pm

Sunday, September 27th

Israel v Republic of Ireland, Debrecen, Hungary, 7.45pm

Thursday, October 1st

Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Sunday, October 4th

Republic of Ireland v Israel, Bačka Topola, Serbia, 7.45pm