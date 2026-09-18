Ceadach O’Neill injury could keep Republic of Ireland switch on the cards

An injury to Ceadach O’Neill could give the 18-year-old midfielder more time to consider an approach from the FAI to switch his international allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

The teenager was absent from the Arsenal Under-21 squad that played Chelsea last weekend and against Leyton Orient on Tuesday, having been recalled to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Georgia, Hungary and Ukraine.

As the Derry native was capped in friendlies against Guinea and France last summer, O’Neill would have to request a transfer from Fifa to play for the Republic.

“He was selected for the North now, so if he is playing for the North probably that is finished,” said Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson when asked about O’Neill’s potential swap. “I can’t say I’ve seen him play. I wish him the best, he is still a young kid.”

O’Neill is permitted to make one official transfer but if he lines out for Northern Ireland in a competitive match this month it would trigger a three-year waiting period. A fourth cap would tie him to Northern Ireland for good.

“He’s had an approach from another association, which happens,” said Michael O’Neill earlier this week. “He doesn’t have a bloodline to there, but the rules permit them to make that approach.”

If available, O’Neill could have been named in Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia, Kazakhstan and Lee Carsley’s England at Turner’s Cross on October 6th.

Rory Finneran drops down from the senior squad, having made his debut against Grenada in May, to potentially feature for the Under-21s alongside former Bohemians player Jamie Mullins.

Crawford also selected Michael Noonan before his expected move from Shamrock Rovers to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in January.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains), Marcus Gill (Celtic), Owen Mason (Bromley). Defenders: Sam Curtis (Cambridge United, on loan from Sheffield United), Seán Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City), Conor McManus (Gillingham), Alex Murphy (1. FC Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United). Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Darius Lipsiuc (Notts County), Oísin Gallagher (Barnet, on loan from Lincoln City), Grady McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers). Forwards: Leon Ayinde (Doncaster Rovers), Trent Kone-Doherty (Molde FK), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon Brown (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Burnley), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).

Uefa Under-21 European Championship Qualifiers

Friday, September 25th: Slovakia v Ireland, Košická Futbalová Aréna, Košice, Slovakia, 5pm (Irish time)/6pm local time

Tuesday, September 29th: Ireland v Kazakhstan, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 7pm

Tuesday, October 6th: Ireland v England, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 6pm