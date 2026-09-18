Weekend weather: largely dry with scattered showers

Met Éireann expects Saturday to be a breezy, mainly dry day, with some bright or sunny spells. Photograph: Damien Eagers/The Irish Times.

A largely dry weekend is being forecast by Met Éireann after a rainy start to Friday.

Outbreaks of rain are to spread from the west during a cloudy morning and there will also be some mist and hill fog, the forecaster said. The rain will ease on Friday afternoon with drier spells developing, mostly in the evening, and highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees.

Saturday will be a breezy, mainly dry day, with some bright or sunny spells, the forecaster said.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 18 degrees, while there will be “fresh and gusty” southwest-to-west winds. These will ease in the evening.

Overnight there will be a few scattered showers in northern parts while it will be cloudy in southwestern coastal parts with a few spots of drizzle, “otherwise it’ll be a dry night with clear spells”.

Sunday is also set to be largely dry apart from a few isolated light showers in Ulster and cloudy conditions in the far southwest.

It will be dry for most of Sunday with some bright or sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will build from the southwest during the day with a “little patchy light rain and drizzle” in other parts of the southwest and west later, mainly in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees are forecast.

Sunday night is set to be cloudy with some rain and drizzle spreading northeastwards, along with some hill and coastal mist and fog.

Winds will be mostly moderate southerly and will be “dragging up very mild and humid air over the country”, with temperatures not falling below 11 to 16 degrees.