Troy Parrott flirts with fantasy on lively Real Betis debut

Troy Parrott’s Real Betis career was barely a minute old and already it was flirting with fantasy.

Included in a matchday squad for the first time since completing his move from AZ Alkmaar for Tuesday’s La Liga match against Valencia, Parrott was left on the bench until the 70th minute. The game was still goalless when Manuel Pellegrini summoned him for his debut.

Parrott’s first touch was instant and indelible: he found himself sprinting clear of the Valencia defence and given so much time - perhaps too much of it - that he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

No matter. Across his 20-minute cameo, Parrott showed more than rival striker Cucho Hernández showed from the start, and his all-round qualities were put to use for Betis’ winning goal. After Betis cleared a corner, Parrott barged a centre-half out of the way, spun around, and fed the ball to Pablo Garcia.

From there he sprinted forward down the left wing, allowing Garcia’s return pass to roll to Fran Garcia. Parrott kept running, breaking into the box and dragging a defender with him to create space for Fran to fizz a low cross to Pablo, who smashed in a terrific volley.

Pablo Garcia gives Real Betis the lead late on after some great play from Troy Parrott in the build-up 🌴



The visitors are in a strong position to claim an away win now 👏 pic.twitter.com/aCBrCjwgIF — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 25, 2026

In that moment Parrott exhibited his physical strength, the quality of his touch, his ability to stretch defences in behind, and finally his understanding of space. Take it as a glimpse as to why he will soon be Betis’ starting striker.

That Parrott started on the bench was of course a major disappointment to a country who have been avid fans of Real Betis for almost five full days now. We must hope this affair is as tender and happy as our two-year tryst with AZ Alkmaar, rather than being a reprisal of those cold and loveless few winter months we spent with AS Roma last year.

With Irish strikers now eager to career steps beyond England, our passions have had to become more nimble and haphazard. The warmth of Betis’ welcome for Parrott augurs well in this respect, given they met his signing with an avalanche of content. The club knocked out 20 different social media posts to celebrate his signing, welcoming him with the goofy avidness that Ireland reserves for visiting American presidents promising a cúpla focal and some Foreign Direct Investment.

The Parrott content kept rolling before kick-off against Valencia, as the club found an Irish kid standing outside the stadium entrance with a tricolour bearing the message “What’s the craic, Troy?”

The Troy Parrott effect 🤩🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/d9QZjJdCmP — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 25, 2026

One of the most appealing things about Parrott’s move to Spain is the fact he can play at historic venues like Valencia’s Mestalla, scene of Northern Ireland’s famous upset win against Spain at the 1982 World Cup. The ground has a shabby kind of grandeur now and this is its final season, with Valencia finally expected to move to the Nou Mestalla next season, construction on which began in 2007, when Parrott was five years of age.

Colombian international striker Cucho Hernández was preferred to Parrott from the start. Hernández led the line ahead of former West Ham playmaker Pablo Fornals, with Manchester United flop Antony and twice-capped Spanish international Rodrigo Riquelme providing propulsion from the wings. This was a rotated Betis team far from full-strength, with Isco on the bench and Giovanni Lo Celso and Abde Ezzalzouli injured.

Watching on with arms folded on the bench, Parrott can’t have been daunted at the prospect of displacing Hernández from this team. Hernández dropped off and bustled about, doing most of his work outside the box. When Fornals speared an early ball over the top of the Valencia defence, Hernández had stood still hoping the pass would be played to his feet. He and Fornals exchanged a withering look.

After a tepid, even opening, Betis began to get a grip of the game around the half-hour mark, at which point the game was paused for a water break deemed necessary because of the sticky heat. Manager Manuel Pellegrini made a beeline for Hernández to tell him his movement should be sharper, and that when the ball was with left-back Junior Firpo, Hernández should be darting in behind Valencia’s defensive line.

With 70 minutes on the clock and Betis’ toiling, Parrott was introduced. He may not speak Spanish but could heed Pellegrini’s message to Hernández nonetheless. As soon as the ball broke to the feet of another substitute at full-back, Hector Bellerín, Parrott skated off in behind the Valencia defence.

Bellerín flighted over his head and Parrot gambolled clear. He arced his run in from the right, steadied himself, and then dragged his shot wide of the far post. Parrott looked to the linesman, hoping for a flag of reprieve. None came and he clamped his hands on his head.

Parrott didn’t dawdle on what might have been, because his and everyone else’s focus is on what is to come.